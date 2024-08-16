Champion Newspapers Limited
Enugwu –Ukwu Community development union Women wing, August Convention held in Anambra

L-R... President General ,Enugwu –Ukwu Community development union Women wing. ( ECDU)  Women wing Home and Abroad Chief Mrs Chio Nwosu, Okpueze Enugwu- Ukwu na Umunri HRM  Chief Lady Dorathy Ekpeh, CEO Destiny Kitchens Mrs Adeline Okoye and President ECDU Lagos Branch Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata at the Enugwu-Ukwu Women  2024 August Convention  held in Anambra state on Saturday 10th August 2024.
.Matron, Enugwu –Ukwu Community development union Women wing  ECDU Lagos Dame Chinwe Mbah, Okpueze Enugwu-Ukwu na Umunri HRM Chief Lady Dorathy Ekpe,   President ECDU Lagos Branch Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata and Vice President 1 ECDU Mrs Ifeoma Okekearu .

L-r… Vice President 1 Enugwu –Ukwu Community development union Women wing.  ECDU Lagos Branch, Matron ECDU/ Nnegwu Iyom  Chief Lizzy Alamah ,Matron/ Nnegwu  ECDU  Dame Chinwe Mbah  and President ECDU Lagos branch Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata.

from .3rd left President ECDU lagos branch Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata , Vice President 1 Mrs Ifeoma Okekearu, Financial Secretary Mrs Nkiru Annunobi  and Mrs Patricia Otiji during the Health work of the 2024 ECDu General Convention held in Enugwu-Ukwu,  Anambra state.

 L-r …Matron ECDU Lagos Dame Chinwe Mbah, Okpueze Enugwu-Ukwu na Umunri HRM Chief Lady Dorathy Ekpe,  President ECDU Lagos Branch Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata and Vice President 1 ECDU Mrs Ifeoma Okekearu .

Sitting: L-r …President General ,Enugwu –Ukwu Community development union Women wing. ( ECDU)  Women wing Home and Abroad Chief Mrs Chio Nwosu, Okpueze Enugwu- Ukwu na Umunri HRM  Chief Lady Dorathy Ekpeh, CEO Destiny Kitchens Mrs Adeline Okoye and President ECDU Lagos Branch Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata  and others.

L-R… Mrs. OgoChukwu Molokwu, Mrs Ugonma Nwanakpe  and other at  Enugwu –Ukwu Community development union Women wing ECDU  Lagos branch  members during the match past at the 2024 Enugwu-ukwu August convention  held in Enugwu-ukwu Anambra state on Saturday 10th August 2024.

 

 

