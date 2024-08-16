Enugwu –Ukwu Community development union Women wing, August Convention held in Anambra

.Matron, Enugwu –Ukwu Community development union Women wing ECDU Lagos Dame Chinwe Mbah, Okpueze Enugwu-Ukwu na Umunri HRM Chief Lady Dorathy Ekpe, President ECDU Lagos Branch Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata and Vice President 1 ECDU Mrs Ifeoma Okekearu .

L-r… Vice President 1 Enugwu –Ukwu Community development union Women wing. ECDU Lagos Branch, Matron ECDU/ Nnegwu Iyom Chief Lizzy Alamah ,Matron/ Nnegwu ECDU Dame Chinwe Mbah and President ECDU Lagos branch Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata.

from .3rd left President ECDU lagos branch Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata , Vice President 1 Mrs Ifeoma Okekearu, Financial Secretary Mrs Nkiru Annunobi and Mrs Patricia Otiji during the Health work of the 2024 ECDu General Convention held in Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra state.

L-r …Matron ECDU Lagos Dame Chinwe Mbah, Okpueze Enugwu-Ukwu na Umunri HRM Chief Lady Dorathy Ekpe, President ECDU Lagos Branch Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata and Vice President 1 ECDU Mrs Ifeoma Okekearu .

Sitting: L-r …President General ,Enugwu –Ukwu Community development union Women wing. ( ECDU) Women wing Home and Abroad Chief Mrs Chio Nwosu, Okpueze Enugwu- Ukwu na Umunri HRM Chief Lady Dorathy Ekpeh, CEO Destiny Kitchens Mrs Adeline Okoye and President ECDU Lagos Branch Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata and others.

L-R… Mrs. OgoChukwu Molokwu, Mrs Ugonma Nwanakpe and other at Enugwu –Ukwu Community development union Women wing ECDU Lagos branch members during the match past at the 2024 Enugwu-ukwu August convention held in Enugwu-ukwu Anambra state on Saturday 10th August 2024.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng