Enugwu/ community development union, Women wing lagos Presentation of Opuruiche dance and Igbanaga Egwu in Lagos

Vice President 2, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU), Women Wing Lagos, Mrs.Tonia Nwobi; Matron, ECDU, Lagos, Mrs. Christy Ilikwu ; Mrs. Amaka , Mr. Okey Anaduaka(Opanka), Chief Don Nwosu, Ozonkpu Godson Emoka ,Chief Host, Ozonkpu Chief Godwin Emeka Anagor; President, ECDU Lagos Men’s Wing, Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze; President, ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Vice President, 1 ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing.

From left: Chief Dom Nwosu; Ozonkpu Chief Godson Emoka; Chief Host, Ozonkpu Chief Godwin Emeka Anagor; President, ECDU Lagos Men’s Wing, Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze; President, ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Mr. Slyva Mmayie and Chief Ifeanyi Ezenia ( Ebube Idemo li).

The Women entertaining the guest.

In the middle President ECDU Lagos branch Women’s wing Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, matron ECDU Mrs Christy Ilikwu, VP 1 ECDU Mrs Ifeoma Okekearu, Financial Secretary ECDU Mrs NKiru Anunobi, Provost 1 ECDU Mrs Chioma Onwuasoanya, L-R Welfare officer Mrs NKiru P Okoye , Asst. Financial Secretary Mrs. Hope Okoye, Asst Secretary Mrs Adaora Peace Okeke, Provost 2 Lolo Iwotor , Provost 3 Mrs Oluchi Ifeacho and VP 2 Mrs Tonia Nwobi during the Associations presentation of their Opuruiche dance and Igbanaga Egwu in Lagos .

L-R… Mr. Okey Anaduaka ( Opanka), VP 1 ECDU Lagos Branch Women Wing Mrs. Ifeoma Okekearu, President ECDU Lagos branch Womens wing Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, President ECDU Lagos Branch Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze and Mr. Uchechukwu Eziamaka ( Chopinsin) at the Presentation of ECDU lagos branch Opuruiche dance and Igbanaga Egwu in Lagos.

President ECDU Lagos Branch Mr Sopulu Nwakaeze leading the dancers at the Presentation of ECDU lagos branch Opuruiche dance and Igbanaga Egwu in Lagos.

VIce President 1 ECDU women wing Mrs Tonia Nwobi, Guest , Dr CHINEDU NGWAKA

(AKUEWEBE NE EKE) and Member Dance committee Mrs Uche Okekearu at the presentation of ECDU Lagos branch Opuruiche dance in Lagos.

Provost ECDU Mrs Oluchi Ifeacho, Assistant Secretary Mrs Adaora Peace Okeke and Mrs. Chika Okafor entertaining the guests during the ECDU presentation of their Opuruiche dance/ Igbanaga Egwu in Lagos.

President ECDU Lagos branch Womens wing , Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata and ‘ Onye isi Egwu ‘ Mrs. Uju Eduzor at the ECDU Lagos branch Presentation of her Opuruiche dance in Lagos.

President, ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; President, ECDU Lagos Men’s Wing, Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze and Chairman Dance Committee, Mrs. Uche Nwune, during the ECDU Women’s wing Lagos Presentation of Igbanaga Egwu in Lagos they are from Anambra State Courtesy From: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

