Enugu’s twin flyover ‘ll boost economic activities, reduce insecurity—Umahi

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi has stated that the ongoing construction of mega twin flyover in Enugu state, when completed, will not only beat the elegance and utility of all flyovers ever built in South East, but will attract trade and investment to the State.

Umahi who visited the site of the construction in Enugu yesterday said the project was also designed to reduce accident, insecurity, improve safety and increase patronage to the economic facilities, including Airports in Enugu, Ebonyi and other neighbouring States.

He said the 23-span mega twin flyover bridge at Emene in Enugu State, will ease movement and transportation in the area, while stating that his government is committed to the success of the project. .

The minister further noted that the President was determined to revolutionize the economy through road infrastructure development, adding that the administration was ready to accomplish the task.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Orji Uchenna Orji, the Minister earlier paid inspection visits to some Federal Government’s projects in Lagos State, including the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Umahi, during the visit, announced the decision of the Federal Government to reduce the entire corridor of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, from phase two, section two of the coastal route to effective pavement of 55km including the train tracks.

According to the statement, “the Minister upon arriving Enugu State, visited the ongoing reconstruction of the collapsed New Artisan bridge at Enugu-PH Expressway, Enugu capital city.

“This flyover bridge is described as the best thing that never happened to the people of Enugu and neighbouring States untill the coming on board of the Renewed Hope administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who saw the need to decongest the traffic ridden axis of Enugu city to give way to stronger socio-economic competitiveness within the region”.

It would be recalled that the road which links to many suburbs within the State and the neighbouring States has for many years been a nightmare for vehicles, some of which ply the route through Benue State to far parts of Northern Nigeria and some others to parts of South South through Cross River State