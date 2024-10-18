Enugu to allocate N20bn for security, infrastructure development

The Enugu State government has announced plans to raise billions of naira annually to fund critical security infrastructure, ensuring the state is secure for tourism, business, and investment to thrive.

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, disclosed this on Thursday during the unveiling of a N20bn fundraising campaign for the State Security Trust Fund, held at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu.

Mbah explained that the Enugu State Security Trust Fund is a public-private partnership established in response to the need to improve the security infrastructure of Enugu State while fostering development and prosperity for its residents.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, the Governor noted that “without a secure environment, his drive to grow the economy of Enugu State from $4 billion to $30 billion annually will not be achievable.”

He listed the critical security projects to be funded, which include personnel welfare, empowerment of the vigilante group, purchasing additional weaponry, CCTV system architecture, a street lighting system, purchase of security vehicles, and support for security agencies.

While stating that the entire country is witnessing multifaceted security issues, Mbah urged individuals, corporate entities, businesses, and various arms of government to support the fund.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the State Security Trust Fund, Dr Ike Chioke, said the fund anticipates contributions of N10 billion from corporate entities, N3 billion from the state government, N3 billion from local government, and N1.5 billion from individuals and other sources.

The objective of the trust fund, Chioke said, is to create a central security coordination point, which will help strengthen the state’s security infrastructure in combating the multifaceted issues of insecurity across the region.

He stated, “This initiative is born out of the urgent need to address the security challenges that have plagued our beloved state, and it marks a significant step towards creating a safer, more prosperous, and more progressive future for all our residents. Enugu State, under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Peter Mbah, has set a bold vision to become one of Nigeria’s top three states by Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“With an ambitious target of growing the economy from ₦4.4 billion to ₦30 billion, this vision relies heavily on attracting private sector investments and fostering an environment where businesses can thrive and wealth can be created in peace.

“However, this lofty aspiration is currently hindered by significant security challenges that have posed valid concerns for residents, investors, and tourists alike. As we all know, security challenges are a barrier to progress. Over the years, Enugu, like many states in the Southeast region of Nigeria, has faced rising insecurity.

“The challenges include violent activities from separatist groups, kidnapping, armed robbery, herders/farmers conflicts, and the proliferation of small arms. Additionally, political thuggery, cultism, cybercrime, and other forms of criminal activity have compounded the insecurity, leading to economic disruptions and a general sense of fear among residents.

“These issues not only affect the daily lives of our people but also deter potential investors; this is not conducive to economic growth and social development.

“The Enugu State Government, in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property while instilling confidence among the people, has inaugurated the ESSTF. This fund represents a strategic, coordinated approach to enhancing security infrastructure and ensuring that Enugu State becomes a sought-after haven for all.”

He added, “Our target is to raise ₦20 billion over the next four years, with ₦5 billion earmarked for 2024 alone. These funds will be raised in annual tranches to ensure continuous investment in security initiatives.”

He expressed optimism that through this collaborative effort, “we can build a safer Enugu State that will attract investment, foster community development, and improve the quality of life for all residents.