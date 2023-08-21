Enugu State inaugurates committee to probe IMT finances

Enugu State inaugurated an eight-member committee on Monday to probe the accounts and management practices at its Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu.

The committee was mandated to evaluate the legal and policy framework underpinning the constitution of the school’s Business Committee.

It was also mandated to thoroughly analyse the various categories of fees charged students; investigate the methods of payment; identify designated accounts for transactions, and the overall management of fee-related processes.

The committee was equally mandated to identify and scrutinise all streams of revenue generation of the institution.

It would delve into the mechanisms for revenue collection, proper accounting practices for remittances, and the overall management of IMT’s financial resources.

It would investigate possible instances of undue financial demands imposed on students either by lecturers or by administrative staff, regardless of the pretext used.

It would also assess the degree of adherence to extant laws in the selection and appointment of staff members, particularly those occupying key positions such as heads of departments and deputy rector, among others.

The committee that has Prof. Edd Nwobodo as its chairman was inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, on behalf of Gov. Peter Mbah.

It has two weeks to submit its report.

“Your assignment will set a new course for IMT and for the rest of the action the governor will take in the Higher Education space in Enugu state,’’ Prof. Onyia told the committee.

Responding on behalf of its members, the committee chairman thanked Gov. Mbah for the opportunity given them to serve.

He expressed the confidence that the committee would do a thorough job that people would be proud of.

“I am confident that this committee will do a thorough job that could lead to other transformational activities, perhaps, in the tertiary education sector as a whole.

“We are bound to do a good job and I am confident that the men and women you have selected, will do a good job,’’ Nwobodo stressed.