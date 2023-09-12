Enugu State Government explains position first intervention on roads

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Commissioner for Information, Mr Aka Eze Aka declared that it has become necessary to clarify issues concerning the first intervention on roads by Enugu State Government.

He stated that the State Government leadership is fiscally responsible and is dedicated to transparency and accountability.

Aka explained that the road projects mentioned at a news interview by the Hon commissioner for Works and Infrastructure were informative and not an award announcement pointing out that it is to be understood that the road projects announced will go through due process and included in the supplementary budget before the bid process and award would commence.

His Excellency Dr. Peter Mbah, he said, mentioned these projects in his 100 days in office to inform the people of Enugu State that the process has started. Once these road projects are reflected in the supplementary budget and approved by the State House of Assembly the government will commence the due process.

The Commissioner said that it was only thereafter would the winning companies be presented; and for those that meet the threshold for value for money and other measurement indicators approval shall be given by the State Executive Council, and that it is at that time that it will be awarded and announced.

In the light of the above, Aka said, Ndi Enugu should discountenance the fake news about some roads being circulated adding that the exercise cannot be done in the dark as the transparency of government in its activities is guaranteed.

The State Commissioner averred that to check the wild imaginations of vendors of fake news, the phone number of the Honorable Commissioner for Information is in the public dormain for immediate and further clarifications.