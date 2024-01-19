Enugu State begins registration of LG staff to effect verification.

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State LG Staff Verification Committee hereby informs the general public that it has commenced the Online and Physical Verification of all LG Staff.

Consequently, it is mandatory for all serving Staff in the Enugu State Local Government system to visit the website www.enugustate.live to complete the Online Verification Form with their details.

The portal will open on Thursday, 11th January and close on Thursday, 18th January 2024.

All LG staff are directed to proceed to their respective LGA Payroll Officers to obtain their Verification Number(s), which they will use to access the portal to fill out the Online Verification Form, and thereafter generate a Print-out. This print-out serves as validation for every staff to continue to the next stage of participating in the Physical Verification Exercise.

Staff are to take note that they must use their Salary Account number to register.

While the registration guide can be downloaded from the portal upon opening, for further information, kindly contact the Customer Service Line at 0704 680 0365.

The Physical Verification Exercise will commence on a date to be announced later.

This Staff Verification Exercise enjoys the full support, assistance, andy involvement of the critical mass of Enugu State Local Government Stakeholders.

Therefore, your cooperation is sought to achieve the objective of sanitising the State Local Government System, which in turn will benefit all legitimate Local Government Staff.