Enugu State at 33 with Gov. Mbah solidly Actualising its Founding Fathers’ Dreams

Cosmas Chukwu

Enugu State has commemorated its 33rd year of existence as a legal entity and state within the Nigerian federal system. But for the dark clouds and the thunderstorms on that fateful Tuesday, August 27, 1991, everything else was normal —the hustle and bustle of the buzzing atmosphere. The weather was only clearing up to rain, perhaps in preparation for the big news.

However, due to the typical entrepreneurial nature of Igbo men and women, many had defied the gloomy sky to tend to their businesses and farms. In what appeared to be a twist of fate, a historic announcement was made by the administration of the then Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Gbadamasi Babangida. It was the creation of new states in the country. Enugu State was formally carved out of the old Anambra State. Enugu and Anambra States made the list. This news erupted jubilation from every nook and cranny of the region. Lofty dreams and heightened expectations from these newly created states left many people basking in a state of euphoria.

It’s worthy of note that Enugu as a society predates the state creation brought about by political and economic exigencies as far back as 1909, when one of the world’s finest coals was discovered in abundance by Europeans —otherwise known as colonial masters.

Enugu city, perched on the beautiful hill of Ngwo and stretching gracefully down the flora and fauna of Nkanu hinterland became a nucleus of both white and blue collar job seekers, and a commercial hub of the entire region due to its richness in coal deposits. Following Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, Enugu retained its splendour and pride of place as the capital of the old Eastern Region. It became the pride and centre of attraction of every Igbo man. It has, indeed, played and will continue to play consequential roles in the history of Nigeria’s development.

In order to give the city the status it deserved, make it livable and hospital for the inhabitants of the region, and turn it into an industrial zone for jobs and wealth creation, the region’s founding fathers such as Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe, Michael Okpara, to mention a few, decided to sacrifice all they had to lay the foundation that would make Enugu not just a technologically driven industrial estate but also to compete favourably with countries like the United States, Japan, Singapore and Great Britain.

The pioneers of modern Nigeria and Eastern Region did not betray their dreams for the region and, indeed, the country. The economy of the region was diversified. Inventions were made. Technology was brought to bear. Creativity was greatly explored and exploits were made in science and arts. The eastern region, within a transient interval, clinched the status of economically self-sustaining region. Just as the region was rapidly making progress towards economic and technological revolution, the military struck. It was a sad experience that interrupted the progressive pace of that moment. But the dreams did not die. The foundation was already laid.

Without further ado, the long military incursion into the Nigerian political system and its destructive effect on the dreams of our founding fathers became more pronounced as mismanagement, corruption, incompetence, vapid and erratic economic and political policies were churned out of their whims and caprices. These rudderless steps became entrenched in the system, ruining the architectural plans laid by the founding fathers. Developments were asphyxiated. Incompetence was glorified above merit. Life returned to the Hobbesian state of nature. Even after the military was forced to transmit power and transition to democracy, the junta vestiges still protruded from every bend of the political system.

Subsequent democratic leaders, with this mindset, found themselves in power. They could only imagine power and development from military perspectives. Then came Governor Peter Mbah as Enugu State governor in 2023. This was not without elements of bad and corrupt governance fighting back. Many had expected him to tag along the same line of militaristic development thought. The prediction was wrong. The governor dissented and became a nonconformist. Thanks to his campaign messages that sounded cacophonous to profiteers of bad governance. Mbah came with novel ideas that many described as recondite. The operating plugs were disruptive innovation, artificial intelligence, smart and experiential education, and telemedicine, among other innovations.

While taking his oath of office at the Micheal Okpara Square on May 29, 2023, the newly elected governor reiterated his determination to alter the hitherto undying status quo. It was a radical departure from militarised democracy to civil democracy well-defined in action. According to him, his administration would herald “business unusual” governance.

With his resonating voice cascading from the podium, the “Tomorrow Is Here” innovator reminded the electorate how he rode on the strength of their shoulders to power. He then marshalled his disruptive innovation albeit people-oriented agenda before the cheering crowds, and chief among them was the return of the architectural designs of the state’s founding fathers to the people of the state. This time, it would come in the form of integrated governance triggered by innovation. He assured that the dreams of the founding fathers were only reposing in abeyance and would be robustly championed. He announced a new dawn. A message of hope. A new journey. However, with Nigeria clutching under economic stress, the journey was likened to T.S Eliot’s Journey of the Magi.

In order to actualise these goals, the Governor embarked on his socio-political sojourn meant to ensure the reign of peace among the stakeholders and the people of Enugu state in general. It’s a truism that a society without peace will achieve nothing, and where chaos is prevalent, the thrust of leadership becomes herculean. Understanding this simple logic, the administration defied party divides and reached out to those with divergent ideologies. He brought them together in a bid to assuage flaying grievances and heal their wounds. It was an innovative ecumenism in motion which has placed it on the rung of the ladder of the most peaceful state in Nigeria. This gesture laid the foundation for other sectors to thrive.

A careful look into our founding fathers’ dreams would reveal the pivotal roles played by infrastructure in driving investment, catalysing employment and empowering the teeming youth of the state. As frequently drummed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, infrastructure is a fertile ground for the holistic transformation of any society with lofty dreams. This approach must be backed by deliberate policies that engender development. As a catalyst for other development, the Governor, despite paucity of resources to the state, embarked on massive infrastructural rebirth across the state.

While the reconstruction of old roads and the construction of new ones were ongoing, the health sector was wearing a new look, with rural transformation taking the lead in the scheme of projects. The desire to recreate rural areas and make them more of semi-urban areas held sway in the administration. One of the intriguing poses of the Mbah led administration is its determination to connect all the local areas in the state and make it look like a smart city.

One could only imagine the economic prospects this has been yielding for the people.

For record purposes, Mbah’s administration, in keeping with these dreams, has constructed and commissioned over 80 roads spread across the state. The Governor not tired of his colossal achievements in the state’s roads, further extended his development tentacles to federal roads within the state. Already hundreds of roads have been awarded in less than two years in office. This was possible because the Governor disrupted the space and shattered the barrier of underdevelopment.

Complementing the above is the governor’s resolve to revisit the health sector and raise its status to those in developed climes. Indeed, health, it’s said, is wealth. As a way to ensure that the people of Enugu State are given the best health facilities in town, the Governor embarked on assessment tours to hospitals and clinics in the state. Thereafter, he commenced massive rehabilitation of existing hospitals. In addition, 260 Type-2 Primary Health Centres are under construction, with some ready for commissioning. He did not stop there, he acquired state-of-the-art medical equipment for the running of these hospitals. For example, the once-moribund Enugu State Dental Hospital and the Government House Clinic have all received emergency attention. Today, they are competing in the category of best hospitals in the country.

There is an unprecedented transformation ongoing in the Enugu State University of Science and Technology College of Medicine, Parklane, Enugu; with a new ultra-modern diagnostic centre that would be fully equipped to serve the southeast region. The Governor’s agenda is to make Enugu the new hub of medical tourism. The attraction of over $600 million African Medical City, and the award of a modern 300-bed hospital with global facilities will create a new healthcare vista in the state.

All these aggressive engagements and execution of projects come with some implications. They create massive jobs for the teeming youth. Construction of roads means the engagement of engineers at the sites. Building more hospitals implies the employment of more medical doctors and other health workers. As a way of stamping out unemployment in the state, the administration of Mbah has opened the state to considerable investment. In its Economic Roundtable Summit held months ago, the state successfully wooed investors within and outside Nigeria. It turned out a prized outing as skilled and unskilled labours have been engaged. This has increased the state’s per capita income. It would be recalled that the administration has been intentional in its commitment to transcendentally leapfrog the state gross domestic product from $4.4 billion to $30 billion. This requires resilience in policy and investment.

Not done yet, Mbah personally championed more projects that will engage the youth in direct employment. For example, the schools in the state have recruited more than 10 thousand workers since the administration assumed office; engaging Smart teachers for the 260 smart schools in the state taking up a large chunk of that. Incentives are created and soft loans are granted to those going into agriculture, including smallholder farmers. In recent times, the Coal City rice, Nsukka pepper, Enugu Cattle Ranching, and other agribusiness projects have become the new normal. They didn’t happen by accident. The Governor has always identified agriculture as the crude oil of the state. The space is shifting to agro-industrialisation. This has a sweeping implication on the economic status of the state, as purchasing power will rise while poverty will beview go eradicated.

Of importance is the role played by education in the development of every society. It’s a catalyst for intellectual revolution and socio-economic emancipation. This was the motivation behind the siting of the first University of Nigeria in Enugu State by our founding fathers. Appreciating these uncommon roles played by education, Governor Mbah has vigorously pushed for change in the face of education in terms of infrastructure, facilities, and the qualities of teachers employed so far. It’s now transitioned from traditional teaching methods to what’s globally known as smart and experiential learning model. The first in Sub-Sharan African.

There is now a systematisation of modern education in the state. Besides, basic education is free and a must for our children with the 260 smart schools across the electoral wards, some of which are fully equipped and operational. Tertiary institutions have assumed a different level with many of them now into innovation. Today, one could proudly enthuse that the crop of university and polytechnic graduates the state produces are becoming self-reliant and self-engaged. This has reduced the pressure of security impasse in the state.

It was this engagement that saw Enugu State thrive in peace as an idle hand, is said to be the devil’s workshop. When Enugu is adjudged the most investor-friendly state, what this implies is an enduring tranquility and peace reigning in the environs. This coupled with the measure put in place in terms of hard security. The engagement of Neighbourhood Watch and Community Policing to complement the work of conventional security outfits has redefined the state security architecture. More importantly, are the modern security systems that have sharply revolutionised the state security operation. It’s now a technology-driven system of security surveillance. There is now a synergy playing progressively among all the sectors in the state.

While not making tourism the least, it is imperative to note that the Governor has turned Enugu into a centre of attraction through his aesthetic roadmap for the state. An excursion around the city would readily make a visitor feel at home with the alluring views of the state. Its adornment. Its cleanliness. Its serene environment. Its fascinating landscape. Tourism is indeed, another source of revenue for the state government.

These summed together, one could see the social contract Governor Mbah had with the people blending with the goals and dreams of the founding fathers of the state. Wherever the founding fathers are today, their spirits would, no doubt, be savourily satisfied with the unprecedented giant strides of the Governor over the past one year.

The Governor has undeniably set the wheel of achieving an enviable state in motion. It is only a matter of time before all the goals of the founding fathers would be achieved and what would be left would be how to consolidate on them.