Enugu Seals Landmark Investment Partnership with Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council

.By Cosmas Chukwu

In line with Governor Peter Mbah’s target to grow the economy of Enugu State from the current $4.4bn to $30bn in four to eight years, the government has signed a strategic landmark investment partnership agreement with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) to facilitate investment flow into the state.

Speaking at the CWEIC Global Advisory Council meeting in London, Governor Mbah expressed optimism that the partnership deal would open scores of opportunities in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, tourism and hospitality, trade and network to the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Mrs Adaora Chukwu, added that the state had already embarked on massive investment drive, noting that the CWEIC meeting was a strategic opportunity to explore extensive areas of socio-economic interests among the 56 commonwealth member states.

“As a strategic partner of CWEIC, the Enugu State Government will leverage on the extensive network of the Council with the global business community, multilateral institutions, and Commonwealth Governments to mobilize external financing for infrastructure and industrial projects in our state,” he added.

The CWEIC is the Commonwealth’s accredited business network with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade throughout the 56 Commonwealth nations.

It would be recalled that the state government had on September 1, 2023, hosted the Enugu State Investment and Economic Growth Stakeholders Roundtable where it unveiled 30 investment opportunities worth over $2.1 billion.

The governor had echoed, “Our core mandate is to restore Enugu’s lost glory, to fully realize the state’s latent potential, and to transform Enugu into an industrial and innovation power driven by industrialization, structural economic transformation, robust trade and investment and inclusive infrastructural development”