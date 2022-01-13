Enugu: Police arrest man for allegedly murdering 3 daughters, dumping their bodies in freezer

.Nab killer of UniJos 300 Level student Jennifer Anthony, parade 28 other suspects in Jos

By Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu and Daniel Dauda, Jos

Police in Enugu has unravelled the mystery of three children earlier declared missing.

This is on account of deep investigation which led to arrest of the suspect who happens to be the father of the said missing kids.

The suspect, Mr Ifeanyi Amadikwa

aged 52, is currently cooling his feet in police custody for allegedly killing three of his daughters at Emene area of Enugu State.

The suspect who was identified as Ifeanyi Amadikwa was arrested on 4th January by operatives of Enugu Metro Area Command after he maimed and killed his three children and dumped their remains in a spoilt freezer.

In a statement by Enugu Police Comand PRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the victims included Chidalum Amadikwa aged 11 (who is his step-daughter), Amarachi Amadikwa aged 8 and Ebubechukwu Amadikwa aged 4.

The Policestatement reads:

“Police Operatives attached to Enugu Metro Area Command of Enugu State Police Command, on 04/01/2022 at about 1930hrs, arrested one male suspect, Ifeanyi Amadikwa aged 52, of 74 Nkwubor Road, Emene, Enugu, for allegedly murdering and dumping in a spoilt deep freezer fridge, his three (3) female tender children namely: Chidalum Amadikwa aged 11 (who is his step-daughter), Amarachi Amadikwa aged 8 and Ebubechukwu Amadikwa aged 4.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect’s wife and mother of the children, went to the market with her only male child on 04/01/2022, leaving the others in the suspect’s custody. She however, came back in the evening hours of the said date and could not find any of the three children. But while searching for them, the suspect drew her attention to the said fridge he had brought back home from his shop on 02/01/2022 and kept in their apartment’s varenda. And on a closer observation, the lifeless bodies of the children were found in the fridge with bruises, suggesting that they might have been murdered and dumped in the fridge.

“Meanwhile, the lifeless bodies of the children were immediately moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty, and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc, while commiserating with the mother, relatives and friends of the deceased children, has assured commitment to thoroughly investigate the case and ensure that justice prevails. In view of this, he has ordered the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (State CID for short) to conduct a conclusive investigation into the case and ensure everyone found culpable is brought to book.”

In a related development, the Plateau State Police Command has apprehended the suspected killer of Miss Jennifer Anthony, a 300 level student of University of Jos department of special education and rehabilitation sciences, faculty of education.

The 20 years old prime suspect by name Moses Oko who fled after committing the crime met his waterloo when the police operatives track and arrested him in Benue state.

The Commissioner of police Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew Onyeka hinted this to Journalists at command’s headquarters in Jos on Wednesday

According to the CP Onyeka, “Sequel to the gruesome murder of Miss Jennifer Anthony, a 300 level student of the University of Jos whose lifeless body was found mutilated on 01/01/2022 at Domus Pacis Guest House, Jos by a man named Moses Oko ‘m’, aged 20 years, suspected to be her boyfriend who fled after committing the crime, the Command in a bid to arrest the perpetrator launched an aggressive manhunt on the suspect and tactically trailed him to Benue State where he was arrested by hawked-eye police operatives of the Command.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.”

Our correspondent observed that the perpetrator (Moses Oko) make used of fake spoon to plucked victim (Jennifer Anthony) eyes during the incidence.

CP Onyeka also confirmed that “the cases of abduction of one Mrs. Tabitha Silas Vem ‘f’, wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Plateau State Government House and one Dr Samuel Audu ‘m’ of Barkin Ladi area of Plateau State, a combined team of Police operatives and other security agencies in a rescue operation, stormed and combed the bushes around Sho Village and rescued the victims unhurt on 11/1/2022 at about 1130hrs.

“The victims were stabilized and reunited with their families. Meanwhile, efforts are on top gear to apprehend the suspects.”

Our correspondent learned that about 28 suspects were paraded by the Police for committing various different criminal offenses such as; culpable homicide, kidnapping, cultism, human trafficking, unlawful possession of firearms, criminal conspiracy, trespass as well as armed robbery.

The CP said all suspect will be charge to court as soon as the investigation is done.

He equally call on all Plateau residents to cooperate and synergize with the Police by giving them timely and useful information in order to fight all forms of criminalities.