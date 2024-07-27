Enugu PDP SEC Adopts Congresses, Council Primaries Dates

_…As Mbah meets with stakeholders, stresses equity, justice, and fairness

By Cosmas Chukwu

The State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State rose from their meeting on Friday adopting dates of congresses and local government party primaries of the party in the state.

At the meeting presided over by the state Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, the party adopted Saturday, July 27, 2024 as date for the congresses to elect its executives in the 260 wards of the state; Saturday, August 10 was adopted as date for local government congresses; and Saturday, August 31 was adopted as date for state congress all as earlier announced by the national leadership of party.

Also, ahead of the council election earlier scheduled by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission for October 5, 2024, the SEC adopted August 7 and August 11 as were set for chairmanship and councillorship primaries, respectively,

The motion for the adoption of the dates, which was unanimously voted in the positive by the SEC, was moved by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Ugwu and seconded by the Zonal Chairman of the party for Enugu West, Okey Ozoani.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, the governor of Enugu State and leader of the PDP in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, had met with party stakeholders and leaders from Enugu West Senatorial District, Enugu North Senatorial District, and Enugu East Senatorial District, in that order.

Mbah enjoined the party faithful to ensure peaceful congresses, while also charging party leaders and stakeholders to be guided by the principles of transparency, equity, justice, and fairness.

Meanwhile, the ward congresses are underway this Saturday, as the party’s panel from Abuja was received by the state chairman, Hon. Nnamani.

The chairman of the five-man PDP Ward Congresses Electoral Committee, Toni Iyoha, had while briefing the state leadership, assured party faithful of a free, fair, and credible process.