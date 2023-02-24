Enugu: Obi condemns murder of LP senatorial candidate, Chukwu, 5 others, demands justice

.APC guber candidate, Nwakaibie escapes assassination

.Fear grip residents

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of the party senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu, and condoled with the grieving family.

He stated this in his Instagram account on Thursday.

Some gunmen killed and burnt the LP senatorial candidate with five supporters, who were with him inside his car on Wednesday night according to report.

Obi wrote, “I received with deep shock and sadness, the news of the painful killing of Barr Oyibo Chukwu, the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, for Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

“I strongly condemn the killing of Barr Chukwu in all its entirety. Human lives must remain precious, irrespective of political affiliation. The mindless bloodletting that occurs in the nation is beyond depressing. We must not continue to toe this dangerous path.

“Enough of the killings, now is time for healing. I sincerely condole with the bereaved family, the Enugu East Senatorial Zone and our dear Labour Party family, for this painful loss.

“I call on the law enforcement agents to fish out and bring to book, the perpetrators of this crime, and ensure that Nigerians freely exercise their civic duties without intimidation.”

Meanwhile, palpable tension has gripped reaidents of Enugu State over the killing of Barr. Chukwu and five others.

The lawyer was reportedly shot dead alongside other occupants of his branded Sienna bus on Wednesday night at Amaechi road, Enugu South Council of the state, while returning from a campaign trip in Agbani.

Similarly, the driver of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidate for Enugu South and North constituency, Hon Offor Chukwuegbo was killed along same axis by gunmen reportedly shouting “No election in Biafra land”

The campaign vehicle belonging to Chukwuegbo that he was driving was also set ablaze in the incident.

It was learnt that Barr Chukwu was billed to be hosted for a reception by his Amurri community on Thursday by 2.00pm.

Sources stated that the Hilux vehicle bearing the gunmen had overtaken his branded Sienna bus at the Amaechi axis and opened fire severally at it. It ignited in the process and burnt the entire occupants in it.

Younger brother of the candidate, Lucky Chukwu said last night ”the story is terrible. I cannot say more than this for now, but this is bad”.

He was said to be returning home after a campaign tour”.

But the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state, Chijioke Edeoga however confirmed the story, saying that ”the entire occupants of the Sienna car were burnt to ashes”.

”This is a devastating blow for us. I was with the candidate on Tuesday and we were planning how to attend the reception by his community. It is unfortunate that this can happen”, Edeoga said.

Also Chukwuegbo, who confirmed the killing of his driver, said the gunmen may have attacked him before reportedly running into the Labour Party candidate

He added however that while those that attacked his driver rode on tricycle, those that attacked the Labour Party candidate rode on Hilux vehicle.

“I must tell you that nobody escaped from the Sienna bus belonging to the Labour Party from what I heard. My driver may have been attacked before that of the Labour Party”, he added.

Meanwhile, gunmen numbering about 15 on Wednesday evening attacked the campaign convoy of Chief Uche Nnaji Nwakibie, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

According to eye witness account, the men waylaid Nnaji in Agbani community, and opened fire as their vehicles while driving by.

The assailants kept up the shooting, hoping perhaps to kill the APC guber candidate, a source, who pleaded anonymity told Daily Champion.

However, they couldn’t as the excort security personnel kept up a stiff resistance.

The police orderlies in the convoy were quick to respond, as they engaged the shooters, successfully gunning one of them down.

Immediately one person fell, they quickly dispersed and drove off in their vehicle.

“The bullets were flying at the jeep. It’s a wonder that it didn’t penetrate. I am sure the only reason Nwakaibie is still alive today is because he was in a bullet proof car. If not, they would have been able to kill him”, the witness told our reporter on the phone.

Confirming the incident, Ephraim Osondu of the Nwakaibie Campaign Organization said that two of their drivers were critically injured during the attack and are currently at an undisclosed hospital receiving treatment.

“God was on our side yesterday and saved us from the attack. We were driving through Agbani when out of nowhere, those boys began to shoot at us. They shot nonstop until our policemen began to retaliate. One of them fell down, hit by bullets and that was when they drove off”.

Efforts to speak with Chief Nnaji proved abortive as he is yet to respond to calls put across to his phone at the time of filing the report.