Enugu NAWOJ Impeaches State Chairperson 

By Editor
by Cosmas Chukwu

 

Sequel to a seemingly intractable and protracted internal wrangling in the Enugu state council of the National Association Of Women Journalists, NAWOJ,   the State  Chairperson, Mrs Chinyere Mgboh has been impeached over alleged  cases of misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Mrs Mgboh has been at daggers drawn with members of council as well as some of her executive council members.

She had been variously accused of financial impropriety as well as working against the interest of the council.

During the last NAWOJ convention at Minna, Mgboh had reportedly worked against the council by mobilizing against the state council’s candidate for an elective post.

NAWOJ sources disclosed that Mgboh’s impunity came to a head when she had allegedly spurned all appeals and summons by the council to give an account of stewardship especially as concerned finances.

This had rendered the council nearly comatose for nearly one year.

This development prompted the intervention of the national body which directed Mgboh to hand over of her position on account of the accusations against her and her reported illness.

She had obliged and handed over to her vice but was still to give the demanded account.

Mrs Mgboh was consequently impeached on Thursday during the November congress of the association.

