Enugu International Trade Fair kicks off March, 24

By Cosmas Chukwu Enugu

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (ECCIMA), has said that the 34th edition of International Trade Fair will kick off on March 24, 2023.

Vice President, Trade Fair, Engr. Nonso Osakwe who disclosed this during a press briefing to announce the forthcoming trade Fair, said that 34th Fair would commence on March 24 to culminate in April 3rd, 2023.

Osakwe who stood in for ECCIMA President, Jasper Nduagwuike, said that the theme of the 2023 edition of the Fair is tagged, “Harnessing Nigerian Human Capital Resources for Global Economic Advancement”.

“As you all know, the 34th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair will start on Friday, 24th March and run through Monday, 3rd April, 2023 at the International Trade Fair Complex, Golf Course, G.R.A, Enugu,” he said.

He said that the Minister of Trade and Investment would declare the Fair open on behalf of the President & Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him,” The Chamber has made appreciable progress to ensure that the Fair is successful held to the satisfaction of all stakeholders especially in this election period.

“Let me emphasis here that even though we are passing through election and democratic transition in the country, yet we need to be upbeat about our economic affairs because the economy remains the centre piece of our survival, growth and development.

“The 34th Enugu International Trade Fair would therefore provide the cleavages to gauge the economic outlook of our nation, the attendant/available human capital market/opportunities that would be inclined to industrial development to make informed business and investment decisions.

“We are very hopeful that the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair would be a success, despite attendant challenges in the economic environment.”

Osakwe went further to state that, “Indeed, a number of strategies have been put in place by the Chamber towards ensuring that all Stakeholders realize meaningful outcome from participation in this Fair including a number of side attractions that would interest the Public.

“We are particularly happy that we have been receiving streams of enquires and interest from corporate organizations and institutions declaring interest to participate in the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair. This is a pointer to the expected success of the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair,” he said.

The Vice President, Trade Fair pointed out that the Fair would the highest level of sponsorship in the recent times as companies like Dangote, Nigerian Brewery Plc and Globalcom have shown serious interest in partnering with the Chamber to sponsor the 34th Fair, adding that there would be steady power supply throughput the 10-day event because the reached a concrete agreement with EEDC to ensure 24/7 electricity at the Fair complex within the period of the Fair.

He therefore pleaded with the media to give the 34rd edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair adequate publicity.

“I thank you once more and appeal to you to publicize extensively the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair and other activities of the Chamber,” he appealed.