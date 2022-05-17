Enugu guber: Ekweremadu raises alarm over alleged plot to attack, arrest supporters

By Cosmas Chukwu

As the upcoming PDP gubernatorial Primaries draw close,the Ikeoha Campaign Organisation says it has uncovered plans to frame up, arrest, and detain supporters of the former Deputy President of the Senate and a leading governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary elections in the state .

It also alerted the public of plans to unleash cultists on Ekweremadu’s supporters.

The campaign organisation revealed this on Monday in a statement signed by the Director-General, Hon. Charles Ogbo Asogwa, and called on the heads of the security agencies and leadership of the PDP in Enugu State to take note and nip the plots in the bud.

He said: “Credible intelligence has alerted us to sinister plans to plant arms, ammunitions, and other implicating items on the properties of notable Enugu and PDP chieftains resolutely supporting Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s gubernatorial ambition.

“The aim is to arrest, arraign, and have them consigned to the Correctional Centres (Prisons) to ensure that they are out of circulation until after the primaries and 2023 general elections.

“Nigerians should recall that the Chairman of the PDP in Okpatu Ward, Udi LGA, Paulinus Ugwu (Ayaya), is still detained in the Enugu Correction Centre (Prisons) on trumped up charges and refused bail by the Enugu State Judiciary for many months now. His continued detention is primarily to keep him away from the primaries where he is a statutory delegate.

“Likewise, several of our supporters have been charged to court for baseless offences to weaken our struggle for a New Enugu State”.

The Organisation said it was equally in possession of credible intelligence pointing to plans to use a confraternity group to intimidate and attack his supporters.

“They also plan to unleash a particular confraternity group on Ekweremadu’s supporters to intimidate and muscle them out of their legitimate political convictions and choices.

“It is recalled that during our 6th May 2022 press conference, we projected graphic footages and images of attacks unleashed on our supporters at the instance of or by government officials some of whom were clearly shown or confessed in those footages and pictures. This was most dastardly and widespread during the 30th April 2022 three-man delegates election and all the incidents dating back to 2021 have been formerly reported to the law enforcement agencies.

“Consequently, we wish to alert the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the Department for State Security (DSS), Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the military service chiefs, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, and all the security agencies with a view to relating with their relevant commands to ensure that the evil plots do not come to pass.

“Likewise, this is a call on the leadership of the PDP in Enugu State to work with the relevant security agencies and party leaders to ensure that every plot capable of jeopardizing the party’s cohesion and chances in the forthcoming elections is thwarted”, the campaign organisation concluded