Enugu Guber 2023: Between PDP And APC, Who Gets The Lion Building?

By Cosmas Chukwu

As the 2023 General Elections draw nearer, as was indeed the case of previous elections in the state since the renaissance of democratic governance in Nigeria in 1999,the present follows in the tradition of keen contest.

However,, interest seem to have shifted to ruling PDP and the opposition APC, and interestingly APGA following its recent effervescence in neighbouring Anambra state.

One recalls that in the past it has been all comers affair with candidates coming from various political divides and parties even as it evidently remained a PDP show. Enugu had consistently voted PDP since 1999.But this time around it is becoming debatable whether the PDP will be able reenact its winning streak here. This thinking is premised on a number of emerging realities.

The political leaders and denizens of the PDP in the state, some of whom are BOT members have tacitly exhibited unity of purpose and backed it up the varied support and connections.

God fatherism has played a leading role in enthroning unilateralism and impunity and there stifled and stifled internal democracy.

Power sharing and slanted and uneven development across the political zones had created cleavages.

The seemingly cultic disposition of the Ebeano political bloc, created ex governor Nnamani had created dissention within the party with most of the big wigs sent into political lethargy ad exile.

The return of Nnamani to the political turf and his election to the Senate, all of which were facilitated by incumbent governor, Rt Hon Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had instead of uniting and straightening the parting has instead reopened old wounds and creating new challenges, especially as concern leadership and unity.

So far,PDP Guber aspirants who purchased Governorship forms from Enugu state under PDP include: The Hon Nwabueze Ugwu esq.who hails from Umuatugboma in Nkanu West LGA, is a practising lawyer based in Enugu.Hon Ugwu represented Nkanu West state constituency in the Enugu state House of Assembly where as a member and chairman of the influential House Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Previleges,he was noted for his principled opposition on the floor of the House to the policies of the then governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, viewed as illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic. His unwavering stance and insistence on the rule of law culminated in his and his colleagues of the famous G16 Group;s suspension, and the murder of his lookalike brother,Barr Sunday Ugwu. He was a foundation member of the PDP and remains so.

Sen. Prof Ike Ekweremadu,from Mpu in Aninri LGA is well known Nigerian politician who as senator served as deputy president of the senate for three consecutive terms, and also as Speaker of the ECOWAS parliament. He comes from Enugu West Senatorial zone which he represents now.

.Chiyeaka Oha, is a retired federal permanent secretary from Obuofia in Nkanu West,andamong the first to indicate inyerest in the Enugu top seat..

Prince Gilbert Chukwunta, from Obeagu in Awgu LGA of Enugu Westis a new entrant to the PDP. Prince Chukwunta was the Deputy governorship candidate of the APC in the last election.

Mr Godwin Ogenyi,from IsiUzoLGA in Enugu East zone was a former Commissioner for Poverty Eradication and Human Capital Development, described as very celebral.

Hon. Chijioke Edeoga,,said to to be Gov Ugwuanyi;s close cousin From Isi Uzo LGA, just left government as Commissioner for Environment to contest for governorship.

Prof. Bart Nnaji, the renowned professor of Robotics and former federal minister of power, hails from Umuode in Nkanu East LGA of the state.

Capt. Evarest Nnaji, from Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA, is an aviation expert and former contestant under the banner of the UNPP.

Pastor Beloved Dan Anike, was a former Commissioner for lands from Nike in Enugu East LGA

Engr. Erasmus Anike,like his namesake, Erasmus comes from Nike and is a practising engineer

Senator Gil Nnaji, a foremost Nike prince has seen action in both the Green and Red chambers of the bicameral National Assembly.

Also contesting include, Dr Josef Ken Onoh.son of late Chief C. C Onoh fromNgwo in Enugu North LGA was a former Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority.

Barr. Peter Mbah., from Owoh in Nkanu East LGA, is business man and former Commissioner for Finance.

Dr. G.O.C Aja, a former Secretary to the State Government is from Nkanu East LGA.

Among the gladiators include,Dr. Kingsley Udeh, an experienced worker with various international bodies such as UNICEF among others, and he hails from Ozalla in Nkanu West LGA, He worked for Gov Ugwuanyi as an aide on multinational and diaspora matters, and is a drector the Adoration Ministry Enugu’s Multilife NGO.

Rev. Ralph Nwoye, was short term Deputy Governor to Gov Sullivan Chime when he ditched Sunday Onyebuchi as his deputy. The cleric comes from Nara in Nkanu East LGA.

Dr. Abraham Nneji, comes fromAkpugo in Nkanu West LGA. while Hon. Offor Chukwuegbo, a two term reps and prince from Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South LGA

Prof Jehu Nnaji is an academic, formerly based abroad who hails from Amurri in NKanu West LGA

The last but no means the least, is a foremost academic and university administrator, and immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okparara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Umuahia, Prof. Hillary Edeoga..Prof Edeoga is the only person running from Enugu North Senatorial zone.

As it stands, Pdp has 20 aspirants gunning to replace incumbent Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is on his terminal tenure as governor.

Zoning has been touted by a cross section of the ruling PDP who are insisting that it is the turn of Enugu East zone who had started first as governor in 1999 through Dr Nnamani. However, EKEREMADU AND HIS KINSMEN OF Greater Awgu in Enugu West are insisting that Enugu East had produced elected governors thrice while ENUGU North had equally done so twice leaving Enugu West with one one tenure done by their agbaja neighbours in the zone. Greater Awgu argues further that among the four subethnic groups in the state which are coterminous with four old administrative divisions of Agbaja,[Udi,Ezeagu]LGAs, Nkanu[Enugu North, Enugu south,Enugu East,Isi Uzo, Nkanu East and Nkanu WestLGAs] and Nsukka[ Igbo Etiti, Igbo eze South, Igboeze north,, Uzo Uwani,Nsukka and Udenu] LGAs, had all produced an elected governor to the exclusion of Awgu, ie Greater Awgu made up of Aninri, Awgu and Oji River LGAs.They posit that if justice, fairness and equity be married to zonal consideration be applied, that it sure would favor them. Meanwhile, a recent statement credited to Gov suggest that he may have jettisoned zoning as he now relies in the divine to direct his choice of a successor moreso as his senatorial ambition runs counter to the much vaunted zoning as the immediate two term senator comes from his own bloc of the senatorial zone.

Even as the screening of the guber aspirants begins today, it is very debatable where the pendulum may swing to. Speculations are rife that some of these aspirants may actually be heading to other parties after losing out in the primaries which some run as independents following the provision of the amended electoral law. Indeed the APC state Chairman, Ugo Agballah said as much recently when he said inter alia that the APC doors remained open to PDP renegades who may want to actualize their dreams on his party’s platform.

As if to buttress this assertion which boosted by the APC plan of delaying their primaries till after that of the PDP,so far only Comrade Prince Agu, Ngwo in Enugu North LGA and who just resigned from Radio Nigeria Enugu has indicated his interest to fly the APC flag.

Meanwhile a resurgent APGA HAS THE duo of former Minister Frank Nweke II, from Ozalla in Nkaanu West LGA and Chief Jeff Nnamani from Nkanu West as the two contending forces therein.

However, it is hoped that as the days go by and particular after the primariesand perhaps INEC’s final screening, that a safe bet may be made as to who will win the upcoming Enugu governorship election.

For now, it remains; surulere- wait and see.