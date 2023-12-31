Enugu gov’t warns agencies conducting promotional games without permit of consequences

…insists all ongoing promotional, charity draw games must obtain clearance to escape sanction

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Government has disclosed that agencies, companies, corporate bodies, including their agents that are engaging in promotional and charity games without the prior clearance and other permits from the government risk being sanctioned according to the existing state laws regulating promotion and other draw games.

This was as the government insisted that all those bodies and agencies already conducting promotional games and other related activities in the state must visit the designated office in charge of gaming and lotto activities for clearance and permits to avoid the impending consequences from the government.

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Gaming and lotto Commission, Prince Arinze Arum, weekend, the Commission observed with displeasure the illegal activities of different companies, agencies and organisations across the state, stressing that enumeration of those engaging in the act had been made and could face appropriate sanctions from the state in line with the provisions of the law if they refuse to visit for clearance.

He further called on promoters to always act in accordance with the state laws and the ethics of their profession, saying the government would continue to partner with all relevant agencies and companies for the development of the state.

The statement reads in part: “The Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission has noted with displeasure the rate at which some companies and corporate bodies conduct promotional/charity draw games in the state without the necessary clearance and permission from the Commission.

“The Commission, therefore, wishes to notify the general public that henceforth, any company, representative of corporate bodies or their agents who intends to hold any form of promotional/charity draw games must first obtain a promotional permit from the Commission.

“All ongoing promotional/charity draw games and their promoters are by this notice directed to come to the Commission’s office at number 28 Okpara Avenue, Former CCB Building, First floor Left Wing, to regularize their operations.

“Please note that failure to comply with this directive will attract sanctions”.