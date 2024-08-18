Enugu Govt Warns Against Leasing Equipment for Illegal Activities

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Government has warned members of the public, particularly individuals and companies involved in equipment leasing to exercise due diligence before leasing their equipment for illegal activities.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia, the government said it would not hesitate to impound and auction any equipment leased to individuals or companies engaging in illegal activities that may impact government assets or interests such as construction, mining, agriculture, and others.

The statement further advised leasing companies to exercise due diligence in their search about companies and individuals and the purpose of leasing before releasing their equipments and other tools to them.

“Entities or persons that are engaging in leasing of equipments are obligated, as imposed duties, to approach appropriate government agencies and carry out background checks on the authenticity and authority of any person or company to engage in construction activities, agriculture, mining or any other activity that may impact government property or interest.

“Failure to carry out due diligence before leasing out equipments which turn out to be deployed for fraudulent activities will attract severe consequences as impounded vehicles, equipments and other materials will be auctioned,” the statement read.

Recall that the state government had previously lamented the illegal activities of some unscrupulous elements operating in the state without authorization, stressing the environmental and climate impact of the activities.