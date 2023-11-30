Enugu Govt vows to make the state business gub for economic development

The Enugu state government has continued to match words with actions as it has begun to engage the leadership and other stakeholders from the business sector in a bid to create a business friendly environment in the state based on international good practices for better economic outcomes.

This was evident on Wednesday 15th November 2023 during the Public Sector Consultation Meeting on the 2024 Enugu State Business Enabling Reforms Action Plan (BERAP) organized by Enugu State Investment Development Authority, office of the State Focal Person on Ease of Doing Business Reforms and State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), held at the Dr. Emeka Okwuosa hall, ECCIMA House, Old Trade Fair Complex Abakaliki Road GRA, Enugu.

The event was aimed at proffering better ways of making Enugu an investment and business hub in Nigeria in order to attract foreign direct and local investments and tourists.

Declaring the event open, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Enugu State Investment Development Authority and State Focal Person on Ease of Doing Business Reforms and State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo said the program is jointly run by the World Bank, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, and the State Governments, noting that Enugu State had since keyed into the program.

He highlighted the governing philosophy of the Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s led administration as transparency, traceability and accountability, disruptive innovation, optimal performance, as well as participatory monitoring and evaluation.

The state focal person on Ease of Doing Business and SABER while assuring that tax payers money must be judiciously utilized for the good of the state identified e-governance as the bedrock of Governor Mbah’s administration.

He said the state is creating a grivience resolution mechanism where investors can lodge complaints or make requests about their businesses and demand solutions through the One Stop Investment Centre at the State Investment House as the government is committed to promoting small and medium enterprises as well as agriculture in order to boost her Gross Domestic Product.

Other dignitaries at the event were DG Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Uchechukwu Mbah, DG Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Uchenna Nnadi, Vice Chairman Enugu Coalition of Business and Professional Associations (ECOBPA), Arc. Onyekachi Ezeugwu, President 9th mile Chamber of Commerce and immediate past President International Right of Way Nigeria Chapter, Surv. (Ozo) Ugwu L C K, President Small and Medium Term Enterprises Promotion and Training Associations (SEPTA), Mr. Christopher Amadi, President Association of Non-Bank Microfinance Institution of Nigeria (ANMFIN), Engr. Emmanuel Edochie Aroh among others.

During the interactive session, the representative participants were drawn from Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries,Mines and Agriculture(ECCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industries,Mines and Agriculture(NCCIMA), Enugu Coalition of Business and Professional Associations (ECOBPA)and 9thmile Chamber of Commerce, Industries,Mines and Agriculture(9CCIMA) among others commended the State Governor for proactive efforts in transforming the state as enshrined in his manifesto and promised to partner with his government.

The Draft Enugu State Business Enabling Reforms Action Plan (BERAP)-2024 has Eight Business Enabling Reform Areas, showing Reform Objectives, Action steps, Description and Key targets, Responsible and Contributing Ministries, Departments and Agencies, List of private sector contributors as well as planned start and end dates.

Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo said it was aimed at improving the business environment in the state by removing bureaucratic bottlenecks and improving the ease of doing business for the private sector in keeping with the transparency mantra of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration.

It is expected that the forum will come up with an actionable plan that will be published on the state website for investors and the general public after passing the due process of confirmation and approval by the State Executive Council.