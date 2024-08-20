Enugu Govt to Boost Infrastructure at Nigerian Law School

… _As Mbah canvasses higher admission quota for ESUT Law Faculty

By Cosmas. Chukwu

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, says the state government will soon commence the construction of an ultramodern auditorium for the Augustine Nnamani campus of the Nigerian Law School at Agbani in Enugu State, stressing his administration’s readiness to support the campus to excel as a citadel of legal education in Nigeria.

Mbah made this known when he received a team of the Council of Legal Education at the Government House, Enugu, on Monday commending the Council for its work in guiding and nurturing teaching and learning in the Law School.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, equally canvassed for an increase in the admission quota of the Faculty of Law, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, to create more opportunities for the increasing population of the state’s indigenes and residents wishing to study Law.

“Quite frankly, the expansion in the number of campuses of the Law School makes their management and coordination more challenging, but that is inevitable because of the increasing number of our brothers and sisters, who seek to become lawyers.

“I want to assure you that with respect to the commitment of our government and our state to enhance the facilities at that Law School, Agbani, the date for the groundbreaking ceremony for the auditorium will be communicated to you sooner than you would imagine.

“This is also an opportunity to request that you consider increasing the admission quota of the ESUT Faulty of Law because of the teeming number of our people that want to study law. On our part, we are determined to put all necessary infrastructure and human capital in place to make it one of the best Law faculties in the entire country because in Enugu, we prioritise education,” the governor stated.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN, commended the Governor Mbah Administration for its commitment to the development of legal education in the country.

“Sometime ago, the governor hosted a delegation of the management saff of the Augustine Nnamani campus of the Law School here at the Government House. On that occasion, the governor sought to know the urgent needs of the Campus at Agbani. Upon hearing the request, he, on behalf of Enugu State Government, offered to build an ultramodern auditorium for the Nigerian Law School at Agbani.

“In addition to that, he also offered to appeal to Pinnacle Oil and Gas to build a Moot Court for the Augustine Nnamani Campus as part of his infrastructural support to the institution.

“So, we made it a point that before we set out to other places, including a visit to other law faculties that require accreditation, our first port of call would be to come to the Government House to pay our respect to the government and people of Enugu State to say thank you for the offer the state government has made,” Ngige said.