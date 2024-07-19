Enugu Gov’t takes action to tackle climate crisis

_…presents policy for transition to a greener economy

By Cosmas Chukwu

Following the the ongoing negative impact of climate change and the threats it poses on human existence and the ecosystem, the Enugu state government has joined dedicated comity of climate activists in calling for urgent steps to mitigate the climate crisis through the reduction of carbon footprints.

This was as the government also presented its state’s climate policy, action plan and financial framework to enable transition to a greener economy, describing the move as “an opportunity to reinvent ourselves, to innovate, and to lead in the face of global change.”

The state government explained that the decision to take the drastic step was aimed at gradually transitioning from a coal city to pioneer in clean energy solutions, setting ambitious targets for renewable energy generation in the face of greenhouse emissions which continue to threaten the existence of humanity and the environment.

The government, while assuring that plans were on top gear to place the state on the map of global climate activism, said the objective of reducing carbon footprint and other forms of pollution to its barest minimum would be achieved by harnessing the power of wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.

Speaking on the state’s vision for a “Climate Resilient and Green Economy” during a workshop and stakeholder consultation for the Draft of Enugu State Climate Policy Action plan and Climate Finance Framework held on Thursday, in Enugu, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia said the workshop was one of the series of engagements by the government towards a sustainable future for Enugu state and humanity.

“The State Climate Policy will outline our vision for a climate-resilient and green economy, and our Climate Action Plan will serve as a framework guiding our actions today and in the years to come. It will be a shared objective based on our local context, but also looking ahead to the opportunities presented by the global transition,” he said.

Speaking on the potentials of Enugu state, Onyia said, “Our state has a rich history, deeply intertwined with coal production and the energy sector. For decades, our communities thrived on the economic benefits that this industry brought. However, as we stand at a crossroads, we must acknowledge the pressing challenges posed by climate change and the critical need to transition to a greener economy. This transition is more than an obligation; it is an opportunity—an opportunity to reinvent ourselves, to innovate, and to lead in the face of global change ”

He underscored that the that principles of the draft policy had its foundation on three key pillars of sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation, adding that sustainability will be at the heart of the climate policy.

“We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and strengthening our ecosystems. This includes investing in renewable energy sources, promoting energy efficiency, clean transportation, climate-smart agriculture and adopting circular economy principles that minimizes waste and maximizes resource use.

“We must recognize that the transition to a sustainable future must leave no one behind. This is especially important in a state with a legacy tied to coal which has both benefited and harmed several communities.

“We must support communities and workers in this sector through this transition by investing in training and reskilling programmed, ensuring that everyone has a role in the green economy,” he noted.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, observed that climate change has become a global challenge with its consequential impacts on livelihoods and ecosystems distorting national and subnational socio-economic values and activities, saying the reality of climate change was no longer a distant threat; but a pressing challenge that demands immediate and concerted action by all stakeholders.

“In the face of these challenges, it is our responsibility to act decisively and collaboratively to mitigate these impacts and adapt to the changes that are already upon us,” he said.

According to the Commissioner climate change policy and action plans were essential in reducing and ameliorating situation.

He explained that the workshop was aimed at developing a

Science Based Climate Policy based on rigorous assessment of the current climate profile for the state.

Ugwu said their goal was to craft specific, actionable, and measurable strategies that would guide their efforts in mitigating and adapting to climate change by focusing on key sectors such as energy, transportation, agriculture, water resources, and urban planning, among others.

He further commended the State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, for showing deep interest in climate change by devoting a huge part of the Ministry of Environment to climate change.

On his part, Prof Chukwumerije Okereke, Senior Adviser to the Governor and President of the Society on Climate Policy and Sustainable Development, said the symposium was for the development of Enugu state climate change policy and action that would drive the mitigation steps deliberately initiated by the Mbah administration.

He added that the priorities were on how to increase the generation of renewable energy to serve millions of people and also empower economic resources in the state.

The climatologist also said the draft policy would help build climate resilience to tackle flooding, gully erosion and address other challenges.

“The governor is so focused on disruptive innovation, and we want to see how we can use action on climate policy to create a positive disruptive innovation. That will help to position Enugu state as a leader in green energy generation, green transmission and green development. Climate change is an opportunity if well approached. It will create hundreds of thousands of green jobs for the youths of Enugu state”.

According to him, the greener the city, the better for the people as it elongates the longevity of the society.

On reducing the dangers of cooking with charcoal, Okereke said the government was making an arrangement to set up a company that’ll produce a clean way of cooking and involve households in the new technology.