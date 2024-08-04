Enugu govt set to flag off additional 141 urban, 20 rural roads across three senatorial zones

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State government has approved the construction and reconstruction of additional 141 urban and 20 rural roads identified in the three senatorial zones in the state, in its second phase of infrastructure development.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia made this known on Friday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting presided over by the governor, Dr Peter Mbah at the government house Enugu.

According to the SSG, the 141 roads are part of over 200 roads captured for construction and reconstruction before the end of the year 2024, as the Mbah’s administration has vowed to ensure that there is no unpaved road in the state.

Themed doubling down another set of infrastructure projects in the state, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia noted that the first phase of the project which has been completed was 71 urban and 10 rural roads across the three senatorial zones.

Also, the commissioner for works and infrastructure, Engr Gerald Otiji said Dr Mbah has continued to demonstrate his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises.

Engr Otiji who noted that the 141 urban and 20 rural roads captured in the next phase are equitably distributed across the three senatorial zones with the aim to accelerate rural development, said the council also approved the the construction of a flyover at Abakpa Junction along Enugu-Abakaliki expressway.

On security matters, the commissioner for information, Aka Eze Aka told Enugu people that the Closed-Circuit Television, CCTV, cameras will soon be fully operational as the government is putting every measure in place to rid the state of insecurity, and commended the governor for his resolve to protect lives and property of the people.