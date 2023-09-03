Enugu gov’t pledges support for Naval base, hospital, school in Enugu

…our presence will strengthen Enugu’s internal security, boost investors’ confidence – CNS

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State government has pledged to support the Nigerian Navy in its efforts to establish a naval operational base, hospital and welfare school in the state.

The commitment was made by the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, when he received members of the Naval Committee on the Establishment of Naval Base at Ogurugu Inland Water led by Rear Admiral Chijioke Onyemaobi at the Enugu Government House, weekend, saying his administration was poised to partner with the federal government to ensure lasting peace and security in the state.

The governor, who appreciated the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, for matching his words with action by constituting the committee and ensuring that works commence in no distant time, added that the establishment of the proposed facilities would be of immense benefit and strategic importance to the state.

He recalled some of the key events that immediately followed his oath of office which included convening of security council meeting to tackle the security concerns in the state, stressing that the policies and programmes of the administration were anchored on achieving peace and security to drive the targeted economic growth.

Governor Mbah, who took time to speak on the security successes the government had recorded over the past three months, making the state safe and secure for investment, tourism and living, re-echoed his resolve to build on the achievements the administration had made on security.

While commending some of the projects the Nigerian Navy planned to site in the state, the governor stated that the naval operational base, naval hospital and naval welfare school would restore the lost glory of the state as the premier headquarters of the old southern region of Nigeria.

He further maintained that the state would not waste time in supporting the efforts to reinforce the security of the people, adding that “We are not going to spare anything in terms of support for the projects as they will guarantee the safety of lives and property of the people”.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the committee commended the governor for the support the administration had given them in terms of logistics, accommodation and others throughout their stay in the state.

He said the importance of having a naval operational base in the state was to provide additional security which would strengthen Enugu’s internal security, boost investors’ confidence and encourage more commercial activities in the area.

Rear Admiral Onyemaobi also informed the governor that their visit to the Government House was to give him updates on their findings at the Ogurugu community where the inland water and abandoned aerodrome facilities are located, saying the depth and size of the water are adequate for the establishment of the base.

According to him, they equally visited the proposed site for the Nigerian Navy Welfare School at Umuopu in Igboeze North local government area of the state and found it suitable for the project.

He lauded the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Enugu, the Director, Department of State Services, and the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, for the support and assurances they received from them.

The naval chief, who used the opportunity to seek the support of the state government, said the CNS was keen on speedy mobilisation of materials into the sites for work to commence.