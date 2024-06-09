Enugu govt partners private institutions to establish a DNA centre in the state

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu state government has moved to partner the centre for Deoxyribonucleic acid, DNA, forensic and criminal investigations and education.

The commissioner for health, Prof Emmanuel Obi stated this on Friday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting presided over by the governor, Dr Peter Mbah at the government house, Enugu.

We gathered from the commissioner, the council also approved partnerships with private institutions that are experts in Technology and Biomolecular test.

Prof Obi explained that the centre which is situated at the Godfrey University Enugu, is aimed at advancing DNA analysis and investigations which are not available in the country.

While expressing optimism that the initiative will solve a lot of medical problems including paternity/maternity issues, the commissioner noted that the state government has deemed it necessary to have such facility in the state.

He further assured that with the governor Mbah administration’s efforts in building smart schools across the state, the instruction will also help to expose biotechnology to the students of the state at all levels aside the experiential learning of Mechatronics, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented reality.

Also briefing the newsmen, the commissioner for works and infrastructure, Engr Gerald Otiji said the government is completing some of the architectural designs to beautify the roads, including mounting of streetlights as well as ensuring zero potholes.

Engr Otiji further called on the people of the state to get ready for the flag off of the second phase of the road construction in the state, assuring that work will soon resume on the few uncompleted roads at Ugwuaji, Uwani, GRA and Abakpa axes.

While decrying the criminal attitude of some residents, the commissioner urged the people to jealously protect all the government infrastructure in their areas.

Also at the briefing were the commissioner for information, Mr Aka Eze Aka, and his trade, investment and industry counterpart, Mrs Ada Chukwu.