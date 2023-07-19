Enugu govt lifts ban on state ministry of land operations

The Enugu State Government said it had lifted ban on the operations of its Ministry of Lands and Urban Development.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had on June 21, suspended the ministry of lands and urban development from issuing Certificates of Occupancy, Deeds and other lands except the one duly signed by Gov. Peter Mbah.

The government, also on June 26, suspended the Ministry of Housing and Enugu State Housing Development Corporation from issuing compensatory plots of lands by the ministry of lands and urban development to the public.

Onyia said; “sequel to the earlier directives issued by the governor on June 21, suspending all activities of the ministry of lands and urban development pending review of its operations.

“The general public is hereby informed that the suspension has been lifted and operations of the ministry has now been reopened.”

He said the review carried out in the ministry included updates of its security documents, staffing, fees and applicable rates as well as a full digitalisation project that was still ongoing.

He reassured the general public of prompt service delivery, transparency and overall improved experience in dealings with the ministry.

“We urge the public to note that any payment not contained in the new approved schedule of fees should not be made to any member of staff.

“All official payments must be made into the state internally generated revenue account that will be displayed conspicuously in all offices in the ministry.

“Please note that the ministry does not have agents or staff that is assigned to collect cash on its behalf for any reasons whatsoever,” he stated.

The SSG further said that facilitation fees were also not encouraged as all transactions would be treated on first come first served basis.

“If any of your applications do not receive attention within five working days, please rush to the office of the Senior Special Assistant on Revenue to the governor for reviews.

“Also, ensure that you have submitted all requirements for your application and made all applicable payments to the relevant account.

“For transparency, if anyone request that you pay any fees not contained on the schedule of fees in the past or going forward, please forward evidence of such to whistleblowing@Enugustate.gov.ng and it will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” he said.

Onyia added that authorisation of all Certificates of Occupancies and government allocations still resided with the governor in accordance with the law. (NAN)