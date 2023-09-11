Enugu gov’t commends UK for establishing Visa Centre in Enugu

By Cosmas. Chukwu

The Enugu State government has commended the United Kingdom government for setting up a visa centre in the state to facilitate visa applications by residents in the state, the South-East zone, and the country at large.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia, recalled that the visa centre was part of Governor Peter Mbah’s earlier requests during the visit to the Government House, Enugu, by the UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, in June this year.

The statement said the government received the news of the visa centre with delight and satisfaction, stressing that it would further enhance economic partnership and cultural exchanges between Enugu State and the United Kingdom.

“The Enugu State Government therefore looks forward to a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the UK, as the visa centre would help cement the relationship”, the statement added.

The government called on the people, especially those residing in the South-East to avail themselves of the opportunity provided to file their visa applications in the state, saying the government would ensure improved security both to residents and visitors carrying on business in the state.

It reiterated that the state was open for business and investment more than ever before.