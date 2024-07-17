Enugu gov’t commences contract termination, blacklisting of non-performing contractors

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Government has announced that it’s commencing the process of terminating contracts of non-performing and underperforming companies.

The government also said it was blacklisting erring contractors handling the ongoing construction of smart schools and Type-2 Primary Healthcare hospitals in the state.

The new development was disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia, on Monday in Enugu when he led members of the State Executive Committee on Projects Inspection to the sites of some of the ongoing projects in Agwu, Aninri, Udi and Oji River Local Government Areas of the state.

While commending those contractors that adhered to the project specifications and timelines set out in the work plans, the SSG said the contractors and engineers had shown commitment, dedication and integrity, which reflected the values of the Governor Peter Mbah Administration.

He, however, warned that a few non-performing contractors would be blacklisted, while underperforming contractors would have their contracts terminated as the state was committed to delivering projects that would pass structural integrity tests and comply to standards to ensure the safety of users.

Prof Onyia, who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Education, Prof Ndubueze Mbah; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke; Commissioner for Housing, Dr. Martin Chinweke; and the Member representing Aninri State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon. Magnus Edeh, further said the percentage of work done in the zone showed the projects would be delivered within the deadline set out by the administration.

“We are here today to ensure that contractors comply with the project specifications agreed by all parties. The governor is committed to making sure all projects are delivered within the time set for them.

“Most importantly, the administration places premium on the lives of the citizens who are going to be using these facilities. Every single life is important to us. So, we are also here to see that even the least of the details is accorded a place of importance.

“We have inspected over 15 different facilities today, from smart schools to the healthcare facilities. What we look out for using our MPa, rebound hammer test and ultrasonic pulse velocity test is to be certain that the compressive strength of concrete is not compromised. We want to see that the right materials are used. Where 16mm rebar is required, not even 15.99mm percent is allowed,” the SSG noted.

The ongoing supervision, the Commissioner for Education said, underscored the governor’s commitment to the safety of residents in the state long after the administration.

“We are deliberate as a government. We don’t want a situation of building collapse in our state. That is unacceptable to us. This is why we are all out at this executive level of supervision to see that engineers adhere to standard. Recall that this is yet another round of project inspection because we don’t want to leave anything to chance,” he added.