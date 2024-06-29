Enugu govt begins training of secondary school teachers on SDGs

Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu state government has flagged-off a capacity building programme for Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, coordinating teachers in secondary schools who are to be SDG advocates and a special conduit to take the message of the global goals to their students.

The programme which took place on Friday at the SDGs skills acquisition centre, Uwani Enugu had in attendance over 50 participants representing all the state-owned secondary schools in Enugu North, Enugu East, Isi-Uzo and Enugu South Local Government Areas.

The participants commended the state government and promised to do the needful after the programme.

Declaring the programme open, the member representing Igbo-Etiti West and the House Committee Chairman on Economic Development, Poverty Eradication, SDGs, NGOs and Energy, Hon. Williams Amuka described the workshop as unprecedented in the state and charged the participants to take it very seriously.

While commending governor Peter Mbah for his keen interest in changing the narrative in the education sector, Hon. Amuka said the state house of assembly through the committee on SDGs has taken a bold step to sensitize the public on the need for afforestation and have also made fruitful moves to ensure adequate rural electrification which are parts of the 17 SDG areas of action.

Earlier the Focal Person and the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on SDGs, Engr Onyinye Akubuilo-Okpalanma said at least 298 teachers representing one teacher per government-owned secondary school in the state were set to be trained.

She further said beyond the two-day physical training programme, the process continues online as dedicated teachers who possess internet-enabled phones were nominated by the various school principals to coordinate the SDG clubs that are going to be monitored by the state SDG office from time to time to ensure the set objectives are achieved.