Enugu: Gov. Mbah commissions Emene Centre of computerized vehicle inspection service

By Cosmas Chukwu

Enugu governor, Dr Peter Mbah has charged vehicle owners as well as transporters to ensure their vehicles obtained roadworthiness certificates in order to reduce avoidable crashes and vehicle breakdowns in the state.

The governor gave the charge when he commissioned the Emene Centre of the state computerized vehicle inspection service at Emene, Enugu.

The governor was represented by the commissioner for transport, Dr Obi Ozor.

Dr Mbah said the state-of-the-art facility represents a significant leap forward in his administration’s commitment to ensuring road safety, environmental protection, and the overall well-being of the citizens.

He said the commissioning of the facility ushers-in a new era of transportation safely and efficiency in Enugu state, noting that it is a testament to his administration’s dedication to modernizing the state infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life of the citizenry.

The Governor who stated that the centre is equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to provide comprehensive and accurate inspections of vehicles, expressed optimism that the initiative will not only reduce the incidence of road accidents caused by faulty vehicles but also cut-down on harmful emissions, contributing to a healthier environment.

Also, the Enugu State Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer, Engr Valentine Chime who advised motorists to avoid plying the roads if their vehicles did not undergo the inspection test, said private vehicles are expected to undergo the inspection test annually, while commercial vehicles are bi-annual.

In his goodwill message, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Enugu, Corps Commander Sokumbi Adeyemi said the facility, if put into proper use, will reduce mechanical deficient vehicles on the road, and encouraged vehicles owners to support the lofty initiative.

Mr Francis Ede, the secretary of the Association of Mass Transport Operators assured that the association must key into the initiative for optimal use of the facility.