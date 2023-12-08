Enugu FIDA shops for a shared responsibility to end gender discrimination

…seeks for befitting office accommodation

By Cosmas Chukwu

At FIDA Week, participants reacted to the elimination of gender-based violence and gender inequality as FIDA bemoaned the dearth of office accommodation.

The 2023 FIDA upWeek was held at the Justice Umezurike Auditorium under the chairmanship of Barr Walter Orah

In his opening speech,Barr Orah said that in keeping with the broad theme;” Beyond the law: promotion of gender equality and elimination of discrimination and gender-based violence in our society; a shared responsibility”, that it has become a broad call to all for action.

The chairman insisted that it was a broad call to everyone to join hands to fight human right abuses.

Earlier in an address of welcome,the FIDA Enugu State Chairperson, Barr Cecilia Ngozi Onyia,while harping on the aptness of this year’s topic especially in this country where all were frustrated.

According to her,women ,children and other vulnerable groups constitute a greater percentage of the global population with immense potentials yet they remain oblivious, up until their last breaths.

This the FIDA chairperson said, informs the choice of the theme which focuses on discussion, and exposition of the consequences pf gender inequality,discrimination and gender based violence in the society,with a view to finding a level playing ground for keeping them at bay.

She posited that if women remain discriminated against on the basis of sex, then their productivity would remain minimal resulting in the nation losing because according to a saying,if a woman grows,so too would the nation grow.

She went down memory lane on the activities and exploits of FIDA in state but regretted that in recent times the tide has changed

“As it stands now FIDA Enugu,out of the 44 branches of FIDA Nigeria is the only branch that does not have an office accommodation.We used to be No 15 Ogui Road,a building that is in an unconducive and pitiable state.In the month of September September 2023,FIDA Enugu was evicted from from the same aforementioned building.As it stands now,FIDA Enugu has no office,hence the vulnerable women and children of Enugu State,that cry out for justice and have recourse to FIDA have no place to run to”,Barr Onyia said.

FIDA therefore submitted their urgent needs to include a befitting office block ,donation of a bus and an expanse of land for development among others.

She urged participants who may be connected to the State Governor to quip in words in aid of the association.

She expressed her thanks to the participants and resource persons.

Speaking on the broad theme, the head speaker,Mrs Joy C.Ejim delivered a profound treatise of the theme and on what was expected by all to end gender based violence,rights abuses and gender inequality.

Mrs Ejim who is the FIDA Regional Vice President for North and West Africa insisted that FIDA does not aim at rubbing shoulders with the menfolk but seeks a unified action at ending gender based issues.

The team of discussants which included the Enugu NBA Chairman, Barr C N N Nwagbara,Barr Chuks Mbamalu,Barr Nnenna Anozie,and Prof Anyogu, all seemed to be in agreement with speaker with a few suggestions on how to make the issues roll.

The event had in attendance Hon Justices Harold Eya,Prof Anyogu,Mrs Nwanneka Okolo,Mrs Joy Ejim, Mrs Nkiru Ugwu,Barr CNN Nwagbara,Barr Maxwell Orah,Barr Chuks Mbamalu, and Mrs Cecilia Ngozi Onyia among others