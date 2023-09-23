Champion Newspapers Limited
Enugu economy to add ₦26 billion as investors commit resources on transport sector

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State economy is expected to grow by an additional 26 billion Naira through massive investments by foreign and local investors who have already indicated interest in the transport sector of the state.

This development was disclosed by the Commissioner of Transport, Obi Ozor, Friday, shortly after the State Executive Council held at the Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, on the sidelines of the Enugu State Executive Leadership Retreat organized for senior government officials.

Addressing newsmen, the commissioner said the state had already attracted investment worth ₦26 billion in the transport sector which would lead to the concession and revival of the Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO) Ltd, creating over 10,000 jobs for the people.

Obi, who stated that the state was creating diverse opportunities in the economy through intra-state and inter-state CNG-powered buses, added that the investments would further attract assembly plants for buses and other vehicles which would enable efficient and affordable transportation system.

“This monumental transaction by Governor Peter Mbah will not only bring efficient transportation but will also move Enugu close to its industrialization goal,” the Commissioner added.

While speaking on the economic impact on the lives of the people, Ozor insisted that the investments would enable thousands of jobs for the residents, create skills through the plant assembly and “save over 3,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum”.

