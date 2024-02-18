Enugu Donor Coordination Committee pledges to align projects with state’s priorities

By Cosmas Chukwu

The newly inaugurated members of the Donorgfff Coordination Committee in Enugu State have promised to align their key projects with the state’s priorities in an effort to optimize resource allocation, avoid overlaps and waste, underutilization of resources and enhance desired development outcomes set forth by each of the donor agencies.

They gave the assurance at the Government House, Enugu, on Friday, during the inauguration of the committee set up to streamline the efforts and projects of the donor communities to prevent them from working at cross purposes.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Chidiebere Onyia, who said the state had benefitted in the past from various donor-funded projects and initiatives, expressed concerns over the lack of centralized coordination of the bodies that could have brought them together for efficiency and cooperation.

He explained that the committee would help to provide strategic guidance and oversight for donor-funded initiatives, ensure alignment of donor activities with state’s development priorities and plans, foster synergy and avoid duplication of efforts among donor agencies and partners, and assist in monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness and impact of donor-funded projects.

The SSG further noted that the coming together of all the donor agencies and partners in the state would also facilitate communication and promote exchange in information sharing among stakeholders. “This will, in fact, provide a mechanism and coordinating structures to foster dialogue, information sharing, engagement, funding and maximization of efforts for Enugu State’s development cooperation.”

While stating that the Governor hi Peter Mbah administration has achieved visible and credible dividends of democracy across the state within a short period of time, Prof Onyia reiterated the government’s commitment to continue to work with all donor bodies and partners for a better society that will be of immense benefit to the people.

“This administration is keen on building strong and responsible institutions that will meet and solve the needs of our people. As you already know, the governor is working day and night to eradicate poverty through the right infrastructure, human capacity development and other empowerment programmes. Only on November 25, 2023, the governor fulfilled his promise of giving clean and potable water to the people. We are not resting on all these achievements. We are taking development to the last mile in the state,” he added.

Reacting, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Enugu Field Office led by Juliet Chiluwe, said the initiative by the state government was commendable as it would ensure accountability and transparency in the management of donor resources.

Speaking on behalf of other donor bodies at the meeting, Chiluwe said they would continue to strive hard to deliver and add value to the state through their various interventions.

She lauded the decisions the state had taken over the past few months, saying they had been milestone for the development of the state.

The members of the committee include, the SSG who will act as the Chairman, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Donor Relations, the Commissioners for Agriculture, Budget and Planning, Health, Finance, Special Adviser on Agriculture, Senior Special Assistant on Policy and Project Management, Senior Special Assistant on Infrastructure and Climate Finance, Senior Special Assistant on Revenue, Special Assistant on Revenue Generation and Monitoring, and the Executive Chairman, Enugu State Economic Planning.

Others are UNICEF Chief Field Office, Enugu, Water Aid Lead Team, World Health Organisation, Foreign Commonwealth Development Office, World Bank, Caritas Nigeria, Society for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (NEWSAN), New Sahara.

Also included are ad hoc members such as the Commissioner for Water Resources, Commissioner for Education, Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Commissioner for Gender, Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Poverty Eradication and Senior Special Assistant on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.