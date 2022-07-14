Enugu CSO demands immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, others

.Decries insecurity, hunger and bad governance

By Cosmas Chukwu

Perhaps worried by the sad and worrisome tide of events in Enugu State and even across the country, and Enugu based civil liberty coalition, the Coalition Of Civil Societies, has rise to the occasion announcing it’s existence, capacity and resolve to deal with issues infringing on the rights and privileges of persons, groups and concerns within Enugu and the entire country.

The Coalition frowned at the detention of holders of conscience and the issues that led to the immediate past Chief Justice of the country as well as the recent Kuje jailbreak.

In a press statement signed by the National Coordinator and Convener of the Coalition, Comrade Osmond Ugwu, and the Secretary Comrade Chukwuma Anachuna, the Coalition while paying tribute to Enugu State Governor Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, called on political office holders to rise to the occasion of addressing the needs of the people, and to investigate wrongs in the society.

In the press statement, the Coalition commended the press and the citizenry for heading their call, and especially lauded the people for the renewed interest invited registration.

“It is our great pleasure to welcome everybody here on this very occasion of SHOWCASING OF COALITION OF CIVIL SOCIETY, WORKERS AND HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS ( COCSWAHD) TO THE WORLD AND REFLECTION ON THE STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE NATION, SOUTHEAST AND ENUGU STATE, particularly, the men and women of the Media and members of Civil Society and workers here present..We thank you all for coming and being here with us. ”

“This occasion is basically to address two basic issues: one is to inform the world , particularly those in Enugu state and Southeast about the existence of this Coalition/organisation, the essence of its existence and the location of its operational office which here, number 27/19 RICHARD STREET, ASATA, ENUGU, NIGERIA

“Another reason for this occasion is for the world and the people of Enugu State , the Southeast, Nigeria and the world to know the position of the Coalition on the state of affairs of things, particularly things concerning the lives of people particularly the issues of politics, economy, governance, security, human rights, labour, governance and development in Nigeria and peculiarities in the Southeast and Enugu state which are the sit of our location as Well as to profer ideas on the way forward for a new order of virile, progressive , prosperous well secured and democratic society and state,”the statement said

Stressing on the need for the association, the group said, “As the name implies, it is a congress, an amalgamation or call it uniting-together of progressive, pro-democracy, pro- development, human rights Civil society organisations, workers related associations and individual human rights defenders/activists to bring their energies, resources and capacities together to confront frontally and objectively in holistic sense various issues and factors militating against free existence, proper development and true happiness of people in Nigeria with special focus on Enugu state and Southeast, the primary catchment areas of its location and existence.

“Therefore, we want to use this opportunity to inform the people of Enugu state, the Southeasteners and Nigeria people to know that there is a body like us that stand out collectively to defend, protect and pursue, promotion of core values and tenets of true democracy, social order: human rights of people, welfare of workers and entire people, real (integral) development of people, infrastructures, social institutions and amenities and real good governance principles and practice in Enugu state, Southeast and Nigeria at community, local governments, states and national levels in collaboration with other progressive elements and people of positive minds and good will across the nation and the world.

“Therefore, we present this office to the world today and call on the people from various communities and sectors in Enugu state and beyond, particularly the oppressed, marginalised, deprived and other victims of brutality and abuse of power and offices including the workers of all sectors, students, women, informal sector workers, Keke operators and other commercial vehicles operators, traders, youths, villagers/communities etc to see us as people to confidently run to in time of needs, intimidation and oppression, and this our office as arena of liberty and refuge of the oppressed where people and individuals can freely come to, report or send in petitions on issues bothering on abuse of fundamental rights, bad governance and corrupt acts of public officers and be sure that it will recieve prompt attention, objective response and action.”

The Coalition disclosed that “Our methodology includes objective investigation of every complaints, bringing the oppressors and the oppressed together for justice and reconciliation, and as a last resort, work in solidarity with victim of injustice against the oppressors where the oppressor proves unammenable and recalcitrant irrespective of his/her position in authority through mobilisation of democratic forces within and outside the country and utilisation of all modes of civic engagement in democratic society including but not limited to litigation, processions, picketing, rallies and forms of mode of protest as obtainable in democratic societies of the world. ”

The statement lamented the sorry state of affairs nationally, saying “We have detachedly watched with deep concern and objective interest and are witnesses to ugly developments in Enugu state, Southeast and Nigeria nation in terms of politics and electoral process, development, security, unjustified and unjustifiable hardship and suffering of people, workers, retirees, students and youths; undue exploitation, misuse, manipulation and destruction of our youths and their destiny; hypocrisy, wickedness and selfishness in governance ; palpable injustice, crass corruption and high level of impunity among other social questions developing into palpable humanitarian breakdown, institutional and infrastructural decay and destruction of human dignity, human lives and human values, ethical values and security; enthronement of mediocrity as standard of practice etc in Enugu state, Southeast region and nation as a whole.

As civil society actors we feel it is mandatory and indeed incumbent on us and our conscience to do what is needful and right, and that is, standing on the threshold of truth, justice and realities on ground, take objective position and actions on the side of justice and truth through praxis approach.

“We are particularly concerned about the level of killings and unjustifiable wasting of human lives and nay, human values and essence of life, man and God without any vissible or effective measures and plan by the governments for solutions.

“We are concerned about unrestrained, astronomical rising in poverty and hardship in the life of the people including our youths, children, nursing and other categories of mothers, the elderly, the working people and the retirees in the midst of huge sums of money coming to our local governments, states and federal treasury, internally generated revenue, and funds from development partners and multilateral agencies due to selfish confiscation, diversion and conversion of these commonwealth of the people by the few oligarchs in power and their cronies and stooges in the local governments and MDAs in collision with others in other arms of government of states and federation instead of using the resources to create jobs by training our youths in various skills, industries, trades and carears of their choices and providung them with reasonable funds either individually or clusters in cooperative format, rehabilitating abandoned/destroyed industries and establishment of new industries, proper equipping of libraries, workshops and Laboratories in schools; upgrading of facilities, infrastructures and ammenities in schools and communities, providing computers and power to all the primary and secondary schools in our villages and communities, training and retraining of teachers, upgrading them as and when due, providing houses, regularly paying them their salaries and allowances, giving them soft loan to buy cars and occassionally providing them with essential commodities alongside with other public officers, paying of retirement benefits of retired personnel, establishing strong security outfits and institution, subvention of cost of education, establishment of well organized transportation system, housing estates that within the reach of the workers and average citizens, etc

“We are also seriously concerned about the level of neglect of facilities at various primary; secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions and centres, educational and justice sector, etc

. “We are concerned about high cost of food items and essential things of life as well as poor standard of quality of commodities when there is ministry of Agriculture and marketing boards as well consumer protection agencies.

“We are concerned about poor state of urban and rural roads and lack of water and its attendant health consequences.

“We are also concerned about the hardship, trauma and loss of lives experienced by many as result of ban of movement of commercial vehicles that serve the poor class of people as result of governments inability to provide 24 hours security and and at the same time protect and preserve the fundamental human rights of people etc. It is the duty of the government to provide 24 hours effective security security without interference with the fundamental human rights of people or impose unjustified pain and suffering of the people while preserving the privilege of the elites.”

The Coalition averred that “We do not gloss over high level of corruption and impunity in government at local, state and national levels due to the inability of those in power to boldly confront issues the way they are, simply because the perpetrators are relations, friends or associates of those in power.

“Most disturbing is the developments in political realm and electoral process during the local government election in Enugu state and in other states and the general delegate and primary elections in political parties and level of manipulation and merchandising of elective offices of the president, governors and representative offices of state and National Assembly. Local government election has become a personal business of the governors’ office and seat of governor has become a commodity for highest bidder, aspirants heavily paid political god fathers in the persons of outgoing governors, politicians and delegates in order to endorse there candidatures while the elite, wicked and selfish politicians exclude the middle class and intellectuals from having access to power by placing high heavy costs in expression of interest forms. The implication of this is that the present class of political leaders lack conscience and every attributes of statesmanship.”

The group regretted that “Reports of lacklustre attitude and unpatriotic attitude of some INEC officials and their alleged collusion of some elements with some politicians to undo their political enemies by mass transferring of people from their immediate pooling units to remote areas in order for them to be disenfranchised on the election day are also within our reach and we are investigating them.”

On the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Coalition expressed worries about it: “We are seriously disturbed about the lingering and multifaceted prongs of strikes in our tertiary institutions that has led to destruction of destiny of our youths as well as the monumental corruption and exploitation of students by lecturers and parents by teachers and lecturers at public secondary and tertiary institutions leading to chuning out of mediocre students and professionals from our schools and poor industrial development.”

Charting the way forward out of the quagmire, the Coalition opined that “In view of these ugly developments we have resolved not to sit on the fence anymore as civil society groups. We are historically established by God to confront issues as they are and respond to the cries of the masses of Enugu, people of Southeast and Nigerians appropriately and that we shall rise

to henceforth and we call on all traditional allies, the media, labour movements, students, religious organizations and leaders to wake up and be faced with the challenges of their missions.

Urging the people to support the drive in repisitioning the country, the statement statement said “In repositioning ourselves to carry out these onerous tasks, we are passionately appealing for support of people, individuals, institutions and organisations for support as the coalition and affiliates are completely non profit making.

“We are also exhorting traditional allies in the leaders and members of trade unions and workers, students, traders, professionals, business men and women, religious organizations, youth organizations and women, etc to join us in solidarity for this rescue mission.

“The group expressed it’s gratitude to the Enugu state governor, saying: “We wish to thank His Excellency, the governor of Enugu state for his support to the coalition towards enhancing our services to humanity.

“We also once again use wish to use this opportunity to call on him and his government to revisit the document we presented to him about November 2021:on about 16 fundamental issues affecting the people, workers and retired public servants of Enugu state, issues of impunity in the system, acting on report of representative of Civil Society in ENDSARS related Judicial panel on Police brutality and other related extra judicial killings, making public, report of Administrative panel on EndSARS as well as full implementation of recommendation of National Economic Council as regards to EndSARS protests and mitigation of police brutality in Nigeria, payment of ceased salaries and allowances and benefits of 14 former legislators of Enugu state that were unjustly ceased by former governor of Enugu state, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani during his regime because of their opposition to his unjust policies during his regime, security challenges, abuse of fundamental human rights of people and unjustified hardship imposed on the poor people that do not have vehicles as a result of ban on movement of Keke and commercial vehicles from 9pm in Enugu, clearing of arrears of pension and gratuity retired workers of local government and state workers including those of primary school teachers, payment of minimum wage to local government staff and those of the parastals, etc, reviewing of appointment of non carrier officers as Permanent Secretaries and other carrier offices in Enugu state, appointment of Commissioners in the ministries without Commissioners , mounting of training to all categories of workers to enhance service delivery, massive rehabilitation of urban and community roads, etc. It is our prayers that these among other issues should be given urgent deserving attention as their neglect will not serve his image and integrity well after office.”

On the renews interest in voter registration, the Coalition said, “We appreciate the interest being exhibited by the electorates this time in trying to get their PVC and urge every person of voting age to ensure that he or she gets a PVC, ensure they vote during elections, resist monitory inducement and intimidation during elections, make sure that they vote according to their their conscience and stay behind to endure that their votes are counted and results announced.

“We also call on the Nigerians to rise up to the challenges of ending electoral manipulations and merchandising of elective offices by politicians and exclusion of credible persons from contesting elective offices through high cost of expression of interest forms. To this end, we call on the electorates not to vote anybody that use money to buy his or her so called victory during primaries as President, governors or representatives at the state and National Assembly levels and at same time vote out political parties that raise their expression of interest/nomination forms beyond the reach of civil servants and lecturers who wished to contest for offices of president, governor, National and state Assembly and local government chairman.

“In order to stop corruption permanently, we urge the electorates to start now to inquire into the antecedents of every presidential and governorship candidates and those of state and National Assembly and ensure that those whom their source of wealth originated from government or those with undefined source of wealth are not being voted.

“We further urge everybody to join the crusade of holding elected and appointed officials accountable at local, states and federal levels as well as community leaders to ensure that they actions are in line with justice, due process and rule of law.”

We particularly call on civil society organisations and Nigeria masses to start now to demand to know how much are being received by local, states and federal government and how the monies are being used and by who.We urge the youths , men and women of good conscience to stop feeling unconcerned on the way they are being ruled and how the resources of the people are being used.

We call for mass action against appointed and elected officers who refused to disclose how the monies of the people at local government, state and federal levels are being utilised and public officials including the anti graft agencies that fail to perform their duties in accordance with due process and extant laws.

, We call for total review of all state electoral laws to be in line with the national electoral laws. .

Finally, we demand for unconditional release of all political detainees including Nnamdi Kalu, Sunday Igbogho among others and engage them on constructive disguise.

We call for a full scale probe on the activities of immediate Chief Justice of the Federation, the alleged report of recruitment of Boko Haram agents into the Correctional Service and Kuje prison attack.

We also call in Nigerians to rise again the water bill pending at the National Assembly.

Thank you again for coming and plead that the content of thus document are widely circulated.