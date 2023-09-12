Enugu community urged to imbibe culture, shun crimes

By Cosmas Chukwu , Enugu

The traditional ruler of Mbuluagburi-Nike, Enugu East local government area of Enugu State, His Royal Highness, HRH, Igwe Michael Ogbuchi has called on his people to imbibe the cultural heritage of their land, saying that culture was a way of life that uplifts any community.

Igwe Ogbuchi also called upon his people to shun crimes and criminality by all means.

The royal father made the call at the New Yam Festival of his community held at his Ugwuomu palace, Mbuluagburi-Nike.

He noted that the new yam festival helps in charting the way forward for the community, stressing that it also offers them the opportunity for good health which God by Providence had been giving them all year round.

Igwe Ogbuchi urged the people to maintain their cultural heritage at all times, noting that, “it is a legacy handed down to us by our ancestors.”

He appealed to the people to ensure that peace reigns in the community, stressing that there could be no meaningful development in an area where there is acrimony and disunity and pleaded with the youths to avoid smoking, taking hard drugs and indulging in unwholesome characters that would harm them.

The royal father also used the occasion to commend Gov. Peter Mbah for appointing one of their illustrious sons, Felix Nnamani as a Commissioner for Water Resources.

Igwe Ogbuchi however appealed to State governor to construct the road that would link Emene-Nkubor Ugwuomu to Owo and Ubahu which areas he described as food producing communities.

Stressing on the importance of good road network, Ogbuchi said, “with good road network, farm produce will be easily transported to Urban areas where the farmers can make profits from their labour.”

The royal father also used the occasion to call on the people of the state to cooperate with Gov. Peter Mbah in his developmental policies and programmes in order to move the state forward.

Also Speaking, the traditional prime minister of the community, Chief Raymond Ugweze lauded Igwe Ogbuchi, who he described as a true leader for his outstanding performance since he started piloting the affairs of the community.

Highlight of the occasion was the entertaining of audience by masquerades and cultural dances.