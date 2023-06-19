Enugu community disowns man over alleged character assassination of illustrious sons

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The people of Umuhu-Ezike, Ugwuleshi, Awgu local government area of Enugu State, have disowned one of their sons, Mr. Sunday Okolo, popularly known as Ukwuose, over alleged dragging the character of some of their illustrious sons and daughters into the mud on the social media.

The leaders of the community in a statement signed by Chief Okechukwu Ogba, Ezike iv of Umuhu Ezike; Engr Ogbonnaya Onwumere, P.G Umuhu Ezike; Mrs. Nwafor Nneka, Women Leader and Okenna Eze, Youths’ Leader, noted that for their anger to be assuaged, Okolo has to tender unreserved apology for him to be reinstated into the community.

They lamented that whereas those he was disparaging have made meaningful contributions to the development of their community, Ukwuose and his cohorts never did anything for their community.

The statement stated: “We, the leadership of Umuhu-Ezike Kingdom, Ugwuleshi Awgu, Awgu L.G.A., Enugu State, under the aegis of Ezike Cabinet, led by Chief Cornelius Okechukwu Ogba, Umuhu Development Union, Engr. Ogbonnaya Onwumere, Umuhu Youths, Okenna Eze, Umuhu Women, Mrs. Nneka Nwafor and the entire good people of Umuhu-Ezike both home and abroad received with distress and grieving heart, series of voice notes/messages made by Sunday Okolo and his cohorts, on Tuesday, 6th June, 2023 defaming/tarnishing the good names and character of our sons who are instrumental to the overwhelming human and infrastructural development being enjoyed in the community for a number of years now.

“Umuhu-Ezike kingdom has witnessed great transformation in terms of infrastructural developments, social welfare and scholarship awards in the past couple of years, courtesy of our illustrious sons who are business men and civil servants.

“It is quite heart breaking, sad and unfortunate that Mr. Sunday Okolo (Ukwuose) who has not contributed anything at all to the development of the village and /or even his immediate family finds pleasure and derive much joy at abusing and insulting those our illustrious sons for no just cause.

“We hereby categorically disclaim in clear terms any support to all their illegal activities of character defamation and unfounded allegations against our good spirited and illustrious sons who have continued to use their sweat to drive the development of our village over the years.

“We, therefore, condemn and consider the activities of Ukwuose and cohorts as satanic, barbaric, inhuman, and unacceptable to us. Hence, we caution Ukwuose and cohorts to refrain henceforth from this barbaric and satanic act.

“In our resolve to ensure that the ever known and enjoyed peace and unity in Umuhu is sustained, we write to express our dissatisfaction over the continued illegal activities of Mr. Sunday Okolo (Ukwuose) and cohorts and warn that they should refrain from them/or any other attempt to blackmail our sons or encourage illegal activities in Umuhu and face their businesses in any part of the world they find themselves.

“We, therefore, demand an apology from Mr. Sunday Okolo and cohorts to our sons whom they have taken to their various illegal whatsapp platforms both in Umuhu and outside Umuhu to insult, tarnish their good names and reputations for no just cause within 48 hours from the date of this letter, failure of which they will be considered to have declared themselves as terror of peace, unity, development and co-existence in Umuhu, hence will be considered and treated as such. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

“In conclusion, we wish to inform the general public that Umuhu people value peace, development and respect to the drivers of peace and community development, hence, we have zero tolerance to rascality and lack of respect for constituted authorities in the society.

“Therefore, we have no regret disowning anyone who opposes our philosophy and spirit of communalism especially when such person(s) refused to make a change where necessary”.

