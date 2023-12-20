Enugu barber needs N150000 to get wife out of hospital

By Cosmas Chukwu

A barber of about forty-years old from Amagunze, Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State, Mr. Sunday Ede, is appealing to the general public, good spirited individuals to come to his aid so that his wife will be released from the hospital.

Ede, a barber at Gariki Market, Afor Awkunanaw, Enugu told our reporter that he has exhausted all he had to offset the hospital bill to no avail but the hospital, Unity Hospital, Ngwo insisted that they must pay to the last Kobo before his wife, Chinasa Ede will return home.

According to Ede, his wife, Chinasa was admitted to the hospital about three weeks ago to undergo umbilical cord hernia, pointing out that the operation was successful but…