Enugu APGA chieftain issues quit notice to ruling PDP

By Cosmas Chukwu

A new entrant and big wig of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Enugu chapter, Dr Jeff Nnamani, has alerted the ruling PDP in Enugu State of his party’s readiness to take over and show leadership in the state through addressing the interest of the people.

Dr Jeff Nnamani dropped the hint while addressing APGA party faithfuls

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Enugu chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) sending a strong message to the ruling party that they’re ready to lead the battle for the realisation of the yearning of citizens for transformative and development oriented governance in the state.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the party, in Enugu State, Mr. Ndubuisi Elechionyia, at a grand event at the party’s secretariat to formally welcome a prominent new member, Dr. Jeff Nnamani in their fold while calling on the citizens to remain optimistic of a total liberation

“Our party is buoyed by having people with good reputation like Dr. Jeff Nnamani coming to strengthen us in the battle for the liberation of our dear state from mis-governance because his well known reputation as a consistent and dependable apostle of accountability, transparency and developmental politics gels with our party’s vision”

“Jeff Nnamani has all it takes to represent this party at any level and we are looking forward to welcoming many others like him who are ready to sacrifice for the utmost good of our dear state and the great APGA party.”

Mr. Elechionyia hinted that the forthcoming council elections would serve as the take off point for the lease of new life in the state.

He warned the Enugu State Electoral Commission to work for credible, free and fair Local Government Council and Governorship elections in the state. He also called on the state government to create a level-playing electoral field for all parties at the forthcoming Local Government Chairmanship election

In his speech, Dr. Jeff Nnamani seized the opportunity to pay tribute tributes to Chief Odimegwu Ojukwu whom he said, remained the evergreen torchlight for the liberation of Ndigbo and urged the party faithful and Ndi Enugu to do their part in keeping the dream of the great Leader alive by registering and collecting their PVCs for the coming elections in Enugu state.

He described APGA as the only untainted option available to patriots and well meaning Enugu citizens to adopt as platform to rescue the state.

“We cannot afford to fail at the forthcoming Local Government Election because we need to start the task of reformation and reclamation of our state from the grassroots.

“Remember, you need to have the right to vote and your right to vote is your PVC; so, register, collect it and come out to vote,” he charged.

Dr. Nnamani also enjoined citizens to develop stronger interest in voting and ensuring their votes count because the true power to choose good representatives at all government levels rests with the people.

“I made the choice to join APGA because it is the only party that can uplift our state and give a new hope to the citizens; it is the only party that has produced the best performing governors in South East since this current democratic experience started in 1999,” Nnamani disclosed.