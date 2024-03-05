Entrepreneurship, skill acquisition key to wealth creation — Delta gov

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Tuesday, identified entrepreneurship and skill acquisition as key to wealth creation in a nation plagued with unemployment and economic challenges.

Oborevwori made this remark when he received the State Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps, Mr Alao Olusegun, and his team at the Government House, Asaba.

While thanking the NYSC for its contribution to the state’s development, Oborevweri said the state government would look into all the requests made by the State Coordinator and see how it could assist.

He said, “I want to assure you that in Delta State, one of our agendas is to ensure peace and security and I can assure you that we will continue to sustain that peace which we have enjoyed in the last nine months of this administration.

“When we have our entrepreneurship programmes we will also invite you to add value because entrepreneurship is very key to wealth creation.

“I say this because when they finish as graduates and there are no jobs, it is the skill they can acquire that will keep them going pending when they get a suitable job.

“It is not easy now to get white collar jobs so entrepreneurship is very key to the survival of our youths.”

Earlier, Mr Olusegun appreciated Governor Oborevwori for the wonderful works at the NYSC Permanent Camp at Issele-Uku, describing it as one of the best in the country.

He said the NYSC is populated by youths with over 15,000 corp members serving in the state and contributing their quota in the areas of education, health, agriculture and so many areas of the state economy.