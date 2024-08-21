Entafield Dental Clinic’s ‘Smile Lagos’ Initiative Receives Heartfelt Gratitude from Lagosians

Beneficiaries of this year’s edition of the free dental outreach, organized by Entafield Dental Clinic, have expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the ‘Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project,’ a program aimed at transforming the lives of over 1,000 Lagosians through free dental care.

The initiative, supported by the Lagos State Government, corporate organizations, Eti-Osa Local Government, and medical associations, was hailed as a significant success.

One beneficiary, Peter Olusanya, a pensioner, shared his relief and happiness during the outreach. He revealed that he had lost hope of ever restoring his teeth due to financial constraints that prevented him from seeking dental care.

“Today, I have my confidence back. The difference this initiative has made in my life is beyond words, and I am deeply grateful to the entire team at Entafield Dental Clinic,” Olusanya said, expressing his joy.

Another beneficiary, Janet Adewole, also praised the program, stating, “Thanks to Entafield Dental Clinic’s ‘Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project,’ my life has completely changed. I can now smile confidently without feeling self-conscious.”

Adewole emphasized that the program was a true blessing for many Lagosians like her who never imagined receiving such quality dental care for free. She highlighted the life-changing impact the initiative had on her, restoring her confidence and self-esteem.

During the outreach, Chief Dental Officer of Entafield Dental Clinic, Dr. Cherry Ozoalor, emphasized the project’s significance, noting that it was specifically tailored to address dental health issues that significantly impact individuals’ quality of life and self-esteem.

“Our commitment to the well-being of Lagosians extended beyond mere dental care. With the ‘Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project,’ we sought to transform lives by enhancing smiles and boosting the confidence of individuals who might otherwise have lacked access to these critical services,” Dr. Ozoalor added.

Lagos State’s Deputy Director and Head of the Dental Unit, Dr. Olufunke Lawrence-Ayeni, underscored the incredible work being done by Entafield Dental Clinic in advancing public health and reducing the burden of oral health disease in the state. She noted that the government recognizes the importance of oral health as a crucial component of overall well-being, with far-reaching implications for both physical health and social confidence.

She highlighted the challenges many face in accessing necessary dental care due to high costs, making initiatives like the ‘Smile Lagos’ project vital in bridging the gap in oral healthcare delivery.

In his commendation speech, the Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government, Hon. Saheed Adesegun Bankole, emphasized the importance of the project, recognizing the significant challenges many residents face in accessing quality dental care. He noted that the ‘Smile Lagos’ project was designed to bridge this gap, offering free dentures and dental care services that not only improve the health of the beneficiaries but also restore their confidence and self-esteem.

The Chairman expressed his deep appreciation to Entafield Dental Clinic for their dedication to this noble cause and looked forward to the transformative effects this partnership would have on the community.

The outreach also focused on educating participants about the importance of oral health and the profound impact dental treatments can have on improving quality of life and self-esteem. By offering high-quality dental care to 1,000 individuals from underserved communities, the project aimed to eliminate financial obstacles, improve oral aesthetics, and ultimately increase confidence, social inclusion, and opportunities both personally and professionally.