Ensure your  LGAs are  conducive, safe for development, Gov. Otti  to new  transition Chairmen

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti has inaugurated the Mayors of the 17 Local Government Areas of the State,charged them to make their LGAs conducive and safe for development as well as strengthen the security apparatus in their areas.

Speaking shortly after Inauguration of the Mayors and their Deputies held at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, Governor Otti who titled his speech,’Expanding the Frontiers of development’ congratulated the newly Inaugurated transition Chairmen for being worthy and accepted to bring their wealth of experiences in service of humanity.

He said their appointment is a call to serve and not to be served,added they were not expected to know everything but must renew their minds to learn.

Speaking further,he said his administration was not only just Rehabilitating and reconstructing roads,but plan to improve the economy of the State and assured them of his constant support as well as expressed appreciation to Labour party leaders for participating in selection of the Mayors to be in charge of the local government areas for the next six months.

“Your primary term is to make the LGA conducive and safe for development.Let me assure you that my doors will remain constantly open for you,do not hesitate to come for advice when need be” he said

Responding on behalf of others,the Transition chairman IsialaNgwa South LGA,Dr Elelenta Nwambuisi thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve,adding that Governor Otti was setting a standard in terms of governance and that they were determined to support the him to make the State a better place.

Earlier on his opening address,the Abia Commissioner for Local Government and chieftaincy Affairs,Hon. Uzo Nwachukwu described the event as epoch making, said under the administration of Governor Otti,Abians will witness unprecedented progress and development.

Continuing,he explained that non of the selected person lobby for any of the position, hence there was no doubt that they would give in their best.

The Mayors and their Deputies are;

Aba North LGA:

Chairman- Ide John Udeagbala

Deputy- Prince Nnaemeka Ogbonna

Aba South LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Uchechukwu A. C. Wogu

Deputy- Mrs. Nkiru Ugwu.

Arochukwu LGA:

Chairman- Chief Joe Eze Aru

Deputy- Mr. Okezie Azuma

Bende LGA:

Chairman- Barr. Chijioke Nwankwo.

Deputy- Mr. Onyedikachi Iroegbu

Ikwuano LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Osinachi Hycinth Nwaka.

Deputy- Chief Charles Ugbuajah

IsialaNgwa North LGA:

Chairman- Mr. C. Y. Nwankwo.

Deputy- Mr. Uchenna Nwanbuko.

IsialaNgwa South LGA:

Chairman- Dr. Elelenta Nwambuisi Elelenta

Deputy- Mr. Eberechukwu Ahuruonye.

Isuikwuato LGA:

Chairman – Air Vice Marshal Chinwendu Onyike (Rtd).

Deputy- Hon. Harrison Onuke.

Obingwa LGA:

Chairman- Dr. Eric Egwuibe

Deputy- Mr. Chiemela Ekpemu

Ohafia LGA:

Chairman- Chief David Ogba

Deputy- Hon. Mkpa Oju Uka.

Osisioma Ngwa LGA:

Chairman- Engr. Israel Nweke

Deputy- Barr. Young Ngwaziem.

Ukwa East LGA:

Chairman- Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Nwagbara

Deputy- Chief Onyebuchi Nnah.

Ukwa West LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Newman Azu.

Deputy- Mr. Anele Michael

Ugwunagbo LGA:

Chairman- Comrade Nosike Ihesiaba

Deputy- Mr. Nnamdi Kelvin Chijioke.

Umuahia North LGA:

Chairman- Chief Victor Ikeji

Deputy- Mr. Okechukwu Anthony Amah.

Umuahia – South LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Obike Ejike Nnochiri

Deputy- Mr. Olendingwa Nwabueze

Umunneochi LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Ndubuisi Ike.

Deputy- Mr. Njoku Augustine C.