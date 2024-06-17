Eno Seeks Strategic Collaboration With NCRIB For Mutual Benefits. 

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has called for a strategic partnership with The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers – (NCRIB) for benefits of the council and Akwa Ibom State government and its people.

Eno made the disclosure on Friday at the opening ceremony of The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers 2024 CEOs’ Retreat held at Havilah Towers Hotel & Gold Suite Limited, Uyo.

Represented by the commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep seaport, Emem Bob, the governor said the strategic partnership could be by way of the Insurance Brokers coming in to advise both the government and numerous companies, foreign and local contractors on how to mitigate the risks involved in these projects.

“Akwa Ibom State is turning into a huge construction site because of the vision of the governor. I told you he came prepared armed with Economic blue print titled “ARISE AGENDA” . Most of the companies that are coming in for these constructions know that there are inherent risks in them. So the insurance companies have a role to underwrite and advise the government and the companies on how to mitigate these risks. That’s the strategic partnership I am talking about,” he stated.

“NCRIB can come into the state and deepen the relationship with sale of different insurance policies to even the individuals. The government has bought so many cars that could be insured. The state has oil and gas free trade zone, Ibom Airline, MDA and even the banks which NCRIB could take advantage of these services. Before Advance Payment Guarantee for contract awards could be issued, APG could be insured and this will go a long way to deepen the relationship I have talked about.”

Speaking further on partnership Hon. Commissioner, Economic Development, said NCRIB could also deepen the relationship by partnering EARCOM, a government parastatal responsible for creating awareness across the state on topical issues of great importance, to take the message on essence of acquiring insurance policies by companies, groups and individuals to the nukes and crannies of Akwa Ibom State.

The governor’s representative who commended NCRIB for their stabilizing role in the economy of Nigeria, described training as integral part of human development and thanked them for the choice UYO for this year’s CEOs’ Retreat, looking forward to seeing this first step of partnership taken seriously and very far.

Earlier the national president of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Prince Babatunde Oguntade harped on the need for members of the council to collaborate and work towards one goal of mitigate risks. In their brief presentations which could be likened to a lady’s skirt, short enough to look attractive but long enough to cover the subject matter, the commissioner for insurance, Segun Omosehin, said Brokers challenge is stability and security.

Represented by one Ekerette, a son of the soil, Omosehin corroborated the earlier call by the national president on the members collaborate and reinforce for the common goal. AIICO Insurance and UNITRUST described Brokers as life blood of Insurance business.

High point of the event was the presentation of gifts to representative of the governor for onward presentation to the governor. Event was spiced with traditional play which kept participants, especially the females on their toes.