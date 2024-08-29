Enhance excellence, value addition in governance, Mutfwang charges appointees

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has charged new appointees to be more deliberate towards enhancing excellence and value addition in their area of assign responsibilities.

Mutfwang said his administration is committed to providing responsive governance for Plateau citizens.

The Governor made the pronouncement Wednesday in New Government House Little Rayfield as he inaugurated the new head of civil service, Stephen Pam Gadong alongside 10-permanent secretaries, special advisers, chairman Plateau State Pension Board among others.

Emphasizing on the need for by effective service delivery, to mm o in urged the appointees bring their wealth of experience to bear as they are coming at the critical time when the state workforce is in dire need of redemption.

“The government placed great premium on pensioners, and by the grace of God we will cleared pension year by year.

“We have reduced political interference in the appointment and going forward seniority will not only be determined by number years in the civil thorough screening to enable personnel compete in line with global standard practice,” he stated.

On the issue of N26 billion NG-CARE intervention acquired from the World Bank, Governor opines that, ” we are ready to account for every kobo received from Federal Government.

He appeal to Plateau citizens to continue according necessary support to the government.

In another development, the committee saddle with the responsibility of reviewing the structure and performance of Plateau State civil service had submitted its reports.

Submitting their recommendations, Chairperson of the committee, Engr. Esther Gwanda acknowledged that the Plateau State civil service is a shadow of itself, hence there is a need for collaborative efforts from all and sundry to rejig the system.