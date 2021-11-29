Champion Newspapers Limited
Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe Annual Lecture 4th Edition organised by APWEN in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...President Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) ;Engr Funmilola Ojelade, the Celebrant  Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe , Former President (APWEN) Engr Dr Felicia Agubata, during Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe Annual Lecture 4th Edition  Theme ‘ Women Entrepreneurs in a digital Generation organised by APWEN in Lagos on 25/11/2021... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r…Chairman , Nkechinyere Isigwe Annual Lecture (NIAL) Engr. Dr. Joy Nwaoko, President Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) ;Engr Funmilola Ojelade, presenting award  representative of the chairman of the Occasion ;Deputy Director Internal Audit NEITI Abdurrahim  Usuman Abdurrahim and  with them is the celebrant Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe .

L-r …President Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) ;Engr Funmilola Ojelade,  Keynote Speaker  Pioneer Vice Chancellor of Capital University Kano ;Prof  Sadiq Abubakar, receiving his award from Engr Idiat Amusu and Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe.

L-r… Past President of (APWEN) Engr Idiat Amusu; Chairman , Nkechinyere Isigwe Annual Lecture (NIAL) Engr .Dr. Joy Nwaoko; Moderator of the Panelists Engr Zansi Adebowale, Vice president (APWEN) Engr. Dr Elizabeth Eterigho; president APWEN  Engr Funmilola Ojelade.

L-r… Immediate  Past President (APWEN) Engr Dr Felicia  Nnenna  Agubata; Chairman , Nkechinyere Isigwe Annual Lecture (NIAL) Engr. Dr. Joy Nwaoko, Vice president (APWEN) Engr. Dr Elizabeth Eterigho.

The celebrant Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe  (middle) Chairman Guconcia Limited, Motivator of Apwen , Cutting the Cake with L-r  Annual Lecture (NIAL) Engr .Dr. Joy Nwaoko; president APWEN  Engr Funmilola Ojelade, past President of (APWEN) Engr Idiat Amusu; and , Vice president (APWEN) Engr. Dr Elizabeth Eterigho; during Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe Annual Lecture 4th Edition  Theme ‘ Women Entrepreneurs in a digital Generation organised by APWEN in Lagos on 25/11/2021… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

