Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe Annual Lecture 4th Edition organised by APWEN in Lagos

L-r…Chairman , Nkechinyere Isigwe Annual Lecture (NIAL) Engr. Dr. Joy Nwaoko, President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) ;Engr Funmilola Ojelade, presenting award representative of the chairman of the Occasion ;Deputy Director Internal Audit NEITI Abdurrahim Usuman Abdurrahim and with them is the celebrant Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe .

L-r …President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) ;Engr Funmilola Ojelade, Keynote Speaker Pioneer Vice Chancellor of Capital University Kano ;Prof Sadiq Abubakar, receiving his award from Engr Idiat Amusu and Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe.

L-r… Past President of (APWEN) Engr Idiat Amusu; Chairman , Nkechinyere Isigwe Annual Lecture (NIAL) Engr .Dr. Joy Nwaoko; Moderator of the Panelists Engr Zansi Adebowale, Vice president (APWEN) Engr. Dr Elizabeth Eterigho; president APWEN Engr Funmilola Ojelade.

L-r… Immediate Past President (APWEN) Engr Dr Felicia Nnenna Agubata; Chairman , Nkechinyere Isigwe Annual Lecture (NIAL) Engr. Dr. Joy Nwaoko, Vice president (APWEN) Engr. Dr Elizabeth Eterigho.

The celebrant Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe (middle) Chairman Guconcia Limited, Motivator of Apwen , Cutting the Cake with L-r Annual Lecture (NIAL) Engr .Dr. Joy Nwaoko; president APWEN Engr Funmilola Ojelade, past President of (APWEN) Engr Idiat Amusu; and , Vice president (APWEN) Engr. Dr Elizabeth Eterigho; during Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe Annual Lecture 4th Edition Theme ‘ Women Entrepreneurs in a digital Generation organised by APWEN in Lagos on 25/11/2021… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society