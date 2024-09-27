Champion Newspapers Limited
Engr. Adeyinka Adewumi’s retirement /60th birthday Thanksgiving held in Lagos

 L-r ...The Celebrate, General Manager. Eko Electricity Distribution, Engr Adeyinka Adewumi (Rtd) with his wife Mrs. Iyeyemi, during the retirement / 60th Birthday thanksgiving held at Methodist Church Nigeria Wesley Chapel Lekki –Epe in Lagos on 26/9./2024... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… Chairman 8082 Set Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA) Yaba Alumni Mr. Femi Soremekun; General Manager. Eko Electricity Distribution Engr Adeyinka Adewumi (Rtd) with his wife Mrs Iyeyemi, Chief Enyinnaya Onokala, during the retirement /60th Birthday thanksgiving for Engr Adeyinka Adewumi held at Methodist Church Nigeria Wesley Chapel Lekki –Epe.

L-r… The Rev Gabriel Umoibe; The Rev Festus Fadele; Engr Adeyinka Adewumi & his wife Mrs Iyeyemi, Rev Samuel Ojemekele and officiating ministers.

Engr Adeyinka Adewumi & his wife Mrs. Iyeyemi (middle) pose with their Children during the cutting of the cake.

Engr Adeyinka Adewumi (right) poses with friends.

General Manager Eko Electricity Distribution Engr Adeyinka Adewumi (Rtd) with his wife Mrs Iyeyemi (middle) poses with the Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA) Yaba Alumni.

General Manager Eko Electricity Distribution Engr Adeyinka Adewumi (Rtd) (middle) in a group Picture with Eko Electricity Distribution.

General Manager Eko Electricity Distribution Engr Adeyinka Adewumi (Rtd) with his wife Mrs Iyeyemi (middle) in a group picture with family and friends.

L-r ….Guest, Chief Enyinnaya Onokala; Lay President Arch Diocese of Lagos Methodist Church of Nigeria, Sir Gbolahan Olayemi, Engr Adeyinka Adewumi (Rtd) with his wife Mrs Iyeyemi.

The Celebrant, General Manager. Eko Electricity Distribution Engr Adeyinka Adewumi (Rtd) with his wife Mrs Iyeyemi (middle) Pose with Members of Methodist Church of Nigeria during the retirement / 60th Birthday thanksgiving held at Methodist Church Nigeria Wesley Chapel Lekki –Epe in Lagos. On 26/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

