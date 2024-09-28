Engr. Adewumi retires @ 60, urges govt to improve workers’ remuneration  

CHINYERE IKENYI

It was a moment of joy and gratitude as Engineer Adeyinka Adewumi, outgoing General Manager, Business Development of Eko Electricity and Distribution Company (EKEDP) celebrated his retirement and 60th birthday.

The ceremony was held at Methodist Church, Nigeria, Wesley Chapel, Lekki-Epe in Lagos last Thursday.

The highly-experienced electrical engineer served meritoriously for over 35 years from the days of National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) which he joined in 1988 and continued his service at EKEDP.

Engr. Adewumi has been actively involved in several power infrastructure projects across the country and held various leadership positions at EKEDP.

Family, friends, church members, colleagues at work and school were present at the event to acknowledge his good works and rejoice with him.

In his goodwill message, the Lay President of Archdiocese of Lagos Methodist Church, Nigeria, Sir Gbolahan Olayomi, extolled the godly-virtues of the celebrant.

Olayemi described Adewumi as a steward who serves God and humanity wholeheartedly, which has extended to his family.

“I appreciate you for your sacrifices and stewardship. Your father was an extraordinary steward, so it is generational. This is very exceptional. Your children have been strongly serving the Lord. You work tirelessly to ensure that the work of God does not fail.

“On behalf of the diocese, we say thank you. 60 is just the start of a new phase. May the God Lord who has kept you for these 60 years continue to lead you step by step,” he prayed.

In an interview with Daily Champion, Engineer Adewumi expressed gratitude to God for seeing him through the service years and appreciated his colleagues and friends.

He charged the present active workers to be focused and work with integrity in order to have peace of mind.

The veteran engineer urged the young engineers to take their training seriously and be abreast of the latest technology in the industry.

Speaking on the state of infrastructure in Nigeria, he said, “we have so many universities with faculty of engineering in the country yet we have so many challenges. For major and minor projects, we have to go abroad to get foreigners to find solutions to the problems. It is high time we looked inward to see how we can apply our engineering method at the local community level and state level. We shouldn’t always go to foreigners when there is a challenge when we have experts in the country.”

He, however, pledged to pass on his wealth of knowledge to the younger engineers and mentor the incoming engineers.

According to him, the government should continue to review the remuneration given to workers in line with the economic state, in order to make them focused and give their best at work.

