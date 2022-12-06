England must Luke beyond Mbappe threat – Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw believes it would be “naive” of England to only focus on Kylian Mbappe when they face France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Three Lions beat Senegal 3-0 to set up a showdown with the world champions, who saw off Poland 3-1 to reach the last eight.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe, 23, has been Les Bleus’ star of the show so far, netting his fourth and fifth goals of the tournament in emphatic style versus Poland.

But with the likes of Olivier Giroud — now France’s all-time top scorer — and Antoine Griezmann also thriving in Didier Deschamps’ team, Shaw insisted there are plenty of other threats for England to deal with.

The Manchester United left-back, 27, said: “Obviously after his performance [against Poland] there’s going to be even more chat about him but we know he’s a world-class player.

“I think it would be very naive of us to focus purely on him. They’re reigning world champions for a reason and we need to focus on them as a whole team.