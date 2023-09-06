Champion Newspapers Limited
Engineering Resources Academy, Opening Ceremony of two weeks internship programme held in Lagos

L-r... Facilitator, QS. Akanmu Isaac; Partner Engineering Resources Academy (ERA) Engr Taiwo Omotoso; facilitator/ Managing Director Buildsafe Nigeria, Engr Donatus Oduopara; Founder of Engineering Resources Academy, Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona; Guest, Col Oyewole Olalekan; Facilitator, Chinemerem   Nwadinobi, during the Opening Ceremony of the week's internship programme, prepares and equips  young graduates to Excel in the real-world place, organised by  Engineering Resources Academy held in Lagos on 4/9/2023... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
Cross Section of the participants, after the 2 weeks of training, they will be sent out to the field for practical real-life experience for 6 months.

L-r… Partner Engineering Resources Academy (ERA) Engr Taiwo Omotoso; Facilitator  QS.Akanmu Isaac; receiving a gift from the Founder of Engineering Resources Academy, Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona; Facilitator, Chinemerem  Nwadinobi; behind are facilitator/ Managing Director Buildsafe Nigeria, Engr Donatus Oduopara; Guest, Col Oyewole Olalekan.

 

Sitting from L-r… Facilitator, Chinemerem  Nwadinobi; facilitator/ Managing Director Buildsafe Nigeria , Engr Donatus Oduopara; Founder of Engineering Resources Academy ,Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona; Facilitator  QS .Akanmu Isaac; Partner Engineering Resources Academy (ERA) Engr Taiwo Omotoso and the participants, during the Opening Ceremony of two weeks internship programme, prepare and equip young graduates to Excel in the real-world place, organised by  Engineering Resources Academy held in Lagos on 4/9/2023…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

