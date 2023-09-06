Engineering Resources Academy, Opening Ceremony of two weeks internship programme held in Lagos

Cross Section of the participants, after the 2 weeks of training, they will be sent out to the field for practical real-life experience for 6 months.

L-r… Partner Engineering Resources Academy (ERA) Engr Taiwo Omotoso; Facilitator QS.Akanmu Isaac; receiving a gift from the Founder of Engineering Resources Academy, Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona; Facilitator, Chinemerem Nwadinobi; behind are facilitator/ Managing Director Buildsafe Nigeria, Engr Donatus Oduopara; Guest, Col Oyewole Olalekan.

Sitting from L-r… Facilitator, Chinemerem Nwadinobi; facilitator/ Managing Director Buildsafe Nigeria , Engr Donatus Oduopara; Founder of Engineering Resources Academy ,Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona; Facilitator QS .Akanmu Isaac; Partner Engineering Resources Academy (ERA) Engr Taiwo Omotoso and the participants, during the Opening Ceremony of two weeks internship programme, prepare and equip young graduates to Excel in the real-world place, organised by Engineering Resources Academy held in Lagos on 4/9/2023…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

