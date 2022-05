Engagement ceremony between Mr Olamide Akintayo ,former Miss Mathilda Ayeni held in Lagos

L-r … Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; father of the bride Chairman/CEO Skymit Limited Mr Olutayo Ayeni; Ogun State Governor, Dr Dapo Abiodun;, during Engagement Ceremony between Mr Olamide Akintayo and Mathilda Ayeni held at Landmark Centre in Lagos on 7/5/2022.

L-r… Parents of the groom Engr Richard Akintayo his wife Mrs. Maureen Akintayo , Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; his wife Olufolake Abdulrazaq.

L-r… Princess Tope Adedeji ; Human Resource Management Heineken, Niyi Alabi and Prince Adelowo Adedeji.

L-r … Former Executive Director Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Mr Segun Awolowo; Former Governor of Ogun state , Aremo Olusegun Osoba; father of the bride Chairman/CEO Skymit Limited Mr Olutayo Ayeni.

L-r… MD/CEO Inspirational Kitchens Design ,Ajibola Hassan-Odukale; Mrs Ayeni and Mrs Awolowo.

L-r…MD/CEO Eleganza Group Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya; father of the bride Chairman/CEO Skymit Limited Mr Olutayo Ayeni; Billionaire industrialist and Aare of Lagos Chief Razak Okoya.

L-r… President GCA Energy Limited ,Greg Uanseru; Executive Chairman of Nigeria America Line Limited Musa Danjuma and kunle makinde.

L-r … MD/CEO of Nepal Oil and Gas Limited. Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma;· father of the bride Chairman/CEO Skymit Limited Mr Olutayo Ayeni; Chairman of NEPAL Oil & Gas, Elder Ekeoma E. Ekeoma .

L-r… Executive Editor/Fashion Director of Thisday Style ,Ruth Osime; Father of the bride Mr Olutayo Ayeni; Chairman of Globe Motors limited Mrs Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r…Ogun State Governor, Dr Dapo Abiodun; Nigerian Business Woman and Fashion enthusiast Hajia Bola Shagaya; Kwara State first Lady , Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq; First Lady of Ogun State Mrs Bamidele Abiodun.

L-r …Senatorial Aspirant in Ogun Central on the platform of (APC) Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru; Mr Matthew Ayeni and Billionaire Daughter Tope Adebutu.

L-r… Father of the bride Chairman/CEO Skymit Limited Mr Olutayo Ayeni; Nigerian Business Mogul High Chief Emeka Okonkwo; popularly known as E’- Money .

L-r… Billionaire Daughter Tope Adebutu; Mother of the bride Mrs. Adetutu Ayeni, Adeola Bali; Abiola Williams and Mrs Mosunmola Abudu.

L-r … Governor, Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo–Olu; Mr Olamide Akintayo his wife Mathilda Cutting their cake , Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila during the during Engagement Ceremony between Mr Olamide Akintayo and Mathilda Ayeni held at Landmark Centre iin Lagos on 7/5/2022… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society