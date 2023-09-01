Engage in political thuggery and risk 7 years imprisonment,, Zulum warns youths

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor, Babagana Zulum of Borno state, has warned youths against political thuggery or risk 7 year imprisonment.

Governor who disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating a vocational training centre in Biu town, headquarters of Biu Local Government Area said his administration is working on jobs creation and skill development among youth, stricter penalties will be enforced to address youths involvement in violent political thuggery.

“The state government is committed to addressing youth restiveness in the state and therefore, Borno State House of Assembly has revisited the existing penal court laws that were last reviewed in 1994. Under the new law, anyone found guilty of political thuggery will be sentenced to 7 years in prison.”, Governor Zulum said.

The newly commissioner vocational centre, Named Borno State Vocational Training Enterprise, Biu, the centre consists of 15 workshops equipped with modern training facilities.

The 15 workshops are for trades such as tailoring and fashion design, hairdressing and cosmetology, welding, plumbing and pipe-fitting, carpentry and joinery, building technology, electrical works, solar panel and installation, automobile and mechatronics, agricultural technology, knitting and crocheting, aluminium fabrication, and ICT training facilities.

Zulum said that about five Vocational Training Institutes were constructed alongside 19 smaller Technical and Vocational Training Institutes across the state, to promote skill development, create job opportunities, and empower the youth.

“The increasing number of youth unemployment in Borno State and particularly youth from MMC, Jere and Biu Local Government Areas is a matter of great concern to all of us. More so, the number of dropouts from our schools is also a great concern. If nothing is done to address this serious challenge of unemployment, the state is at risk of facing another crisis.” he added.

He said “to address these challenges in the state Borno State Government under my leadership has decided to construct and equip different centers in the state. This is to train our youth so that they can earn their means of livelihood by themselves.”