Engage Igbo youths in dialogue to end Monday sit-at- home in S/East- Hon Nwobasi charges Igbo leaders

Hon, what motivated you to purchase and distribute bags of Rice and other items worth millions of Naira to your people?

Well, the gesture is my way of thanking God for my recent victory at Appeal court and to relieve my people of the burden associated with the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

In my Appeal court struggle, I defeated candidates of All Progressive Congress(APC), Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

The palliative is another way of thanking God and to cushion the effect of high cost of living. It is my desire to bear the cross and crown of Ishielu/Ezza North federal Constituency with total commitment to ensure that my constituents are relieved of the present hardship in the country.

The items I gave out include bags of Rice and wrappers worth millions of Naira.

What is your assessment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration so far?

Well, the present administration as we all know is a new administration which has lasted for months. So, Mr President is still putting things together. However, I believe that by the time he comes up with his ideology and leadership style, I believe that Nigerians will see a difference in a positive way. I believe from the appointments he has made so far, comprising of 48 ministers, these personalities are Nigerians and they are in different ministries supervising activities in these ministries to ensure that all hands are on deck to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

The South East geopolitical zones had only five ministerial slots during the appointment of ministers that serve under this administration and there has been cry of marginalization by the zone. What is your comment on this seemingly short-charge of the zone in President Tinubu’s ministerial appointments?

Well, the issue of appointment of ministers is in the hands of Mr President because he appoints whoever he wants.

So, whatever that made him to limit the appointment of ministers from South East extraction to five is best known to him but all I want to advise my people is that they should support the present administration because supporting the government will make it develop interest in our people. Again even if the government has any negative intention in our people, seeing that we have given it support, it will be compelled to change such negative intention.

When do you think that the South East will be given the opportunity to produce a president of Igbo extraction?

It is just like what I said earlier, it depends on our relationship with the government. For instance in the just concluded election, an Igboman contested for president and at the end,the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the election. So, in other subsequent elections, I know we have credible presidential personalities in Igboland

and Mr Peter Obi may wish to contest for the presidential seat again. For instance, the former president Muhammadu Buhari contested presidential seat severally and lost untill he contested and won the 2014/2015 election. I believe that one day, one day, an Igboman must emerge as the president of the country because we are all Nigerians and this country belongs to all of us. We Will have our own share one day.

Hon, since the emergence of this 10th National Assembly,what has been your contributions in the House of Representatives by way of motions or Bills?

Well, since the commencement of the 10th House of Representatives, some Bills have been passed and coming to my contributions. Yes, I have the intention of sponsoring some motions and Bills on the floor of the House.

Right now, I am working on some bills and motions I intend to sponsor. I have about three Bills I am working on and hopefully, some of these Bills will be ready soon.

Again, I am presently working on the on rehabilitation of federal roads in Ebonyi state. Specifically, my motion is focused on improvement of federal roads in my state. Right now, I have a motion on the rehabilitation of federal roads in Ezzagu/ Izu-agba federal roads. This particular road linked Ezzagu with Enugu state. The state of that road is nothing to write home about.

That road has suffered so much neglect to the extent that it has become a death trap which has prevented our aged mothers and famers from accessing their agricultural products. Infact, the road has become death trap to many commuters. They can not carry their produce to the market because of the worsening condition of the road.

Meanwhile, my second motion hinges on linking Trunks roads in the area to avoid loss of lives and to ensure the safety and security of transporters on the roads passing through my constituency.

The third motion is on the need to rehabilitate and construct Nkomoru/ Ezzagu/ Isu-Onicha road. The road passes through Onicha/ Isu-Ezzagu/Nkomoru to Enugu state.

Are you likely to leverage on the position of the Minister of works Sen David Umahi to reconstruct and rehabilitate these roads?

It is my strong believe that once this motion/Bill succeeds on the floor of the House, the Federal government under the Minister of works who is the son of the soil, will surely take up the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the these roads. The current works Minister has been the governor of Ebonyi state the state of these roads are well known to him. I am not in doubt that he will give all needed attention to their reconstruction.

The enforcement of Monday sit at home in the South East by alleged Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), has been of great concern to lovers of peace.

Are there no end to the security threat in the zone?

Well, my advice to Igbo leaders is that they should dialogue with the restive youths on the platform of IPOB and find out from them what they want so that the Monday, Monday sit-at-home will come to an end.To me I believe in dialogue.

Does it have anything to do with the release of Nnamdi Kanu?

The issue of sit-at-home to me has nothing to do with the release of Nnamdi Kanu. I believe the issue of releasing Nnamdi Kanu has been on the front burner of leaders of South East agenda. So, sit-at home every Monday, Is it sitting at home every Monday that will free Nnamdi Kanu from detention. All these problems, I believe will be resolved at a round table discussion. Like I said earlier, round table discussion with the actors of sit-at-home will bring solution to the agitation.Igbo leaders should also dialogue with the the Federal government on the need to end sit at home in the zone because of the colossal damage it has caused the economy of the South East. All hands should be on desk to find a way to resolve these worrisome problems.

Hon, what goals do you intend to achieve within your first four years in the House of Representatives?

I wish to bring positive changes in my constituency. I intend to achieve these changes through sponsoring of good Bills that would bring positive changes in the nation’s economy. The Bill will also make our people enjoy dividends of democracy.

The second is empowerment: For instance in this country, the kind of inflation in the country has made people at the rural areas to go through untold hardship. So, by the time we come up with good motions and Bills that will bring about positive changes, the Bills/motions will impact of the lives of individuals. So, that is my intention.

Education: well, since I know that education is the bedrock of our development. I will offer scholarship to indigent students and those that excel in their academic studies in my constituency.

I will also engage our unemployed youths in skill acquisition. I believe that if our unemployed youths are engaged in skill acquisition, they will not engage in acts of criminality and the issue of rising rate of unemployment will reduce.